Not A Drill: Kim K’s Best-Selling SKIMS Dress Now Comes With Long Sleeves

I’m not ashamed to admit I’ve already placed three SKIMS orders this month. I snagged a bodysuit from the Fendi x SKIMS collab a few weeks back, ordered some shapewear shorts for an upcoming wedding last week, and just yesterday I restocked a few of my Fits Everybody favorites when I saw my go-to shade was back in stock. All that aside, it looks like I’ll be placing yet another SKIMS order, because the iconic, TikTok-viral Soft Lounge Dress now comes in a new long-sleeved version.

I caved and bought the original Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress after seeing dozens of TikToks from women of all sizes hyping it up. And my friends, it’s hype-worthy indeed! The dress is made from a ridiculously soft ribbed material with just the right amount of stretch—like, it feels comfortable and easy to move around in, but not so stretchy that it gets baggy as I wear it. It clings in exactly the way I want a bodycon dress to cling!

That said, my only issue with it is that I can’t wear any kind of bra with it. I’ve got a large chest, and strapless bras just aren’t my thing, so whenever I wanted to wear my dress, I had to commit to a ten-minute boob tape application or say “Screw it” and wear a jacket overtop to hide my bra straps. Both options work, but it has definitely deterred me from wearing the dress as often as I’d like to.

But now, dear reader, something amazing has happened. Kimmie K and SKIMS have launched the Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress and my winter wardrobe is sorted! This new version has the same perfect material and body-hugging silhouette, but instead of spaghetti straps, there are long sleeves perfect for styling all winter long and hiding my pesky bra straps.

I had hoped and prayed for just such a drop, so Kim blessing me with it on a Monday feels like a true gift.

If you’re just as thrilled, I recommend pausing to buy the dress now before you read any further. It’s available in sizes XXS-4X and retails for $88, just $10 bucks more than its slip-style sister. It’s already sold out in black (What’s that sound? Oh, just my heart breaking into a million little pieces, NBD) and I have a feeling more colors will be out of stock soon enough.

You can currently snag it in six other colors, including core collection shades Camel and Heather Grey as well as seasonal options like Peach, Wood, Teal and Gunmetal. I nominate Heather Grey as your must-buy! Think of it as the equivalent of what grey sweatpants are for men: a mega-flattering, chill-but-sexy option you’ll want to wear everywhere to show off your figure.

Enough chit-chatting! Head over to the SKIMS site now and shop the Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress while you still can. Kim, if you see this, please restock the black version before Christmas! I promise I’ll never make fun of you for dating Pete Davidson ever again. I swear!