Kim Kardashian Dropped SKIMS Cloth Face Masks—Yes, I Already Ordered 10

When you think about it, wearing cloth face masks is probably the only trend to have emerged in 2020 that the Kardashians didn’t start. All it takes is an Instagram post from a single Kardashian or Jenner sister to sell out an entire style of swimsuit or brand of leggings—these women set the standard for what’s “in”. That said, protective face masks are now required across the county whether fashionistas like it or not, so it was only a matter of time before business kween Kim Kardashian West launched her own. The SKIMS Seamless Face Masks are here, and yes, they’re exactly the minimalist dream you’d expect. Quarantine, but make it Kardashian—#Quardashian, if you like.

Of course, these masks aren’t medical, but they make a huge difference when preventing the spread of germs to others, so wearing a cloth face mask during these uncertain times is a definite must. Sooner or later, pretty much everyone will have to give in and buy a face mask from some brand, so Kardashian has gone above and beyond to make her SKIMS options as appealing as possible. Available in five neutral hues and inspired by the brand’s Solutionwear, they’re about as chic as cloth masks can get. They’re also fairly affordable, especially compared to other masks available. My frequent online shopping habit has shown me that most masks are sold for around $10-15 apiece, while the SKIMS masks will retail for $8, with the option to buy two for $15 or four for $25.

If you think Mrs. Kardashian is just trying to turn a profit with some leftover solution wear scraps, think again. The decision for SKIMS to launch masks is about more than just making sales. Kardashian and her brand have pledged to donate 10,000 SKIMS masks to charities including Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation, the LA Food Bank and the National Domestic Workers Alliance. They’ll also be donating one million dollars to be distributed across the aforementioned charities to help people in need during the pandemic.

I’ve placed quite a few SKIMS orders in my day, but this is one I feel particularly good about. Spoiler alert, though, these babies will sell out fast. To get your masks before it’s too late, head over to the SKIMS site now or shop them below.

Sand

The Sand Face Mask is an almost-white neutral, the lightest of the bunch.

Clay

The Clay Face Mask is a bit creamier than Sand, but still fairly neutral.

Sienna

The Sienna Face Mask is a warm-toned neutral, deeper than Clay and Sand but not quite so harsh as Cocoa or Onyx.

Cocoa

The Cocoa Face Mask is a rich brown shade.

Onyx

For lovers of classic black, the Onyx Face Mask is the move.

