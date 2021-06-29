Prepare to Live In The New SKIMS Outdoor Basics Collection

Scroll To See More Images

SKIMS, Kim Kardashian’s best-selling underwear, shapewear and loungewear brand, is having a pretty good summer. On the heels of the massive announcement that the brand will be designing the official Team USA undergarments at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, they’ve just launched their brand-new Outdoor Basics collection—so you no longer have to save your SKIMS for around the house.

The new collection, available to shop now on the SKIMS website, is the brand’s first range of pieces meant to be worn outdoors (though it’s worth noting that fans of SKIMS have been wearing pieces in the real world for quite some time now). It features five products in total and prices range from $38 to $62. Just like the rest of SKIMS’ super-inclusive selection, the Outdoor Basics collection will be available in sizes XXS through 4X.

In stark contrast to some of SKIMS’ recent launches, which have leaned towards brighter summer hues, the Outdoor Basics collection is a return to neutrals, available in five washed-out, natural shades. The lightest of these is Pacific (a pale, cool-toned gray), while the deepest is Ash (an almost-black shade). All of the pieces are produced in Los Angeles and are made from breathable, garment-dyed cotton fabrics.

Due to the nature of the dyeing and washing processes, each piece in the collection will look a little different. The result is a line of lived-in basics that you can wear outdoors, but would also totally work for days spent lounging in front of your computer at home. That’s the beauty of SKIMS, my friend—they’re cute enough to show off and comfortable enough to never want to take them off.

If you want to pick up a few of the pieces from the new drop, read on to shop the full selection below.

Outdoor Basics Crewneck Tank in Pacific

High-neck tanks are super on trend for this summer and this lightweight pick from the new collection should be at the top of your must-buy list. Shop it now in sizes XXS through 4X.

Outdoor Basics Leggings in Desert

Throw away your old leggings and replace them with this pair from the new collection. They’re designed to be worn outdoors, but they’re just as cozy on the couch.

Outdoor Basics Wide-Neck Bralette in Malachite

This Wide-Neck Bralette comes in five neutral hues, but I like this Malachite shade the best. for laying under black and white tanks or all on its own.

Outdoor Basics Bike Short in Camel

Try styling these Bike Shorts on those scorching summer days when wearing leggings feels downright impossible.

Outdoor Basics T-Shirt in Ash

This washed black color of this stretchy, soft tee makes it the perfect wear-everywhere staple for the summertime.