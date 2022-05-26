Red Alert: Practically Everything From SKIMS Is up to 65% Off Right Now at Nordstrom

Scroll To See More Images

The best thing about the bi-annual sale at SKIMS is that SKIMS retailers follow suit and price match, so it’s easier than ever to secure the deal. Right now at Nordstrom, SKIMS favorites like the perfectly-fitting ribbed tank, the fits everybody collection and so much more are all on sale for up to 65 percent off of select items.

Whether you already know what collections are your favorites or you’re just shopping SKIMS for the first time, picking something up at Nordstrom during this sale is a great way to go. You can get free shipping on all items and free shipping on returns, which isn’t the case if you shop at the SKIMS website directly. Here’s everything we’re shopping at this sale right now, and hurry, because just like on SKIMS.com, sizes go quickly. Head’s up: sizing for SKIMS fluctuates. Some bodysuits are labeled individually as S, M or L, while others are S/M or L/XL. I recommend paying attention to the reviews. Shoppers definitely love to alert others when something runs too big or too small.

Below, check out the biggest SKIMS discounts live now at Nordstrom. Just hurry up: sizes are already starting to sell out.

Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bralette

These bras are available in neon colors and standard colors for just a few dollars difference. Some are discounted up to 40 percent off now.

Cotton Rib Tank

I love this tank! I always wear a size medium and I’m a 34-inch bust, 29-inch waist. It’s the perfect cut and keeps up its shape over time.

Cotton Rib Boxers

In my experience, these fit a bit small. I have the size large boxers and I’m a 29-inch waist, a 42-inch hip. I wish I got the XL! Either way, you can scoop ’em now for 18 percent off.

Logo Mesh Boyshorts

These are discounted up to 65 percent off now, so don’t sleep if you need an undies restock. And let’s be honest, when do we not need an undies restock?

Logo Rib Camisole

Save 45 percent on this basic cami that’ll definitely come in handy as soon as it gets warm out.

Sheer Jelly Cheeky Briefs

Refresh your underwear drawer for literally $13—that’s seriously unheard of. These briefs come in a variety of colors too.

Sleep Knit Robe

This lightweight knit robe is so cozy and soft to the touch. Get it now for 38 percent off.

Jelly Sheer Triangle Bralette

This bralette is only slightly sheer, so do with that info what you will. The best part is that it’s on sale for 40 percent off of the original price.

Rib Scoop Neck Bodysuit

There’s one Large/XL and plus size option left in this bodysuit. Definitely take advantage of the deal while it’s still in stock.

Mock Neck Bodysuit

I have this bodysuit in arctic, and I sized up as the website suggests. It’s so comfortable and cozy and has a snap closure at the bottom which is so helpful.