SKIMS Hosiery Just Dropped, So Tights Are Officially Cool Now

PSA: SKIMS sells tights now. Yes, you read that right—the iconic shapewear brand is expanding yet again, and you’re going to want to buy the entire SKIMS hosiery collection. I already have my eyes on a few of the pieces, and the best part? They come in a wide variety of nudes to suit everyone.

The four-piece collection just went live exclusively on the SKIMS website, so get your wallets ready for what is sure to be a round of high-speed shopping. Like everything else on the site, they’re almost guaranteed to sell out in minutes. Kim K’s solution-oriented shapewear line revolutionized the industry when it launched in 2019 before expanding into cozy loungewear that same year. Now, it looks like she’s coming for yet another wardrobe essential: the tights buried at the bottom of your drawer.

Tights can be a pretty polarizing staple; some people think they add to your look, while others find them an annoyance. SKIMS is here to make styling them a little easier by designing with inclusivity and diversity in mind. Each of the new pieces comes in four nude shades that will suit a variety of skin tones and are made from a mix of nylon and spandex to guarantee they won’t rip or snag. After all, there is truly nothing worse than finding a run in your tights seconds after you leave the house.

Maybe the best thing about the collection? Each different pair is designed with varying levels of support depending on your preferred look and feel. If you’re just searching for a great pair of sheer tights to wear everyday, I recommend going for the Nude Support Tights. If you’re looking for that snatched-waist look, you’re going to be obsessed with the Full Control tights, which give a more shapewear-inspired smoothing look. There’s even a Hosiery Bralette for if you want to shop the line but really do hate tights. Which style you choose, you’ll be able to shop sizes XXS-4X.

Keep reading for a breakdown of the entire collection, and be sure to shop now before they’re sold out. Talk about a ~tight~ time-frame!

Hosiery Bralette in Cocoa

If you’re on the hunt for a wireless option to keep in your underwear drawer, look no further than this new pick from SKIMS. This seamless bralette won’t budge all day while offering light support thanks to the double-layered and double-banded design. Sizes available include XXXS/XS, S/M, L/XL, 2X/3X and 4X/5X.

Nude Support Tights in Sienna

Say hello to the perfect pair of sheer tights. They come in four different colors to suit a wide range of skin tones and offer light support and a smoothing effect to keep you looking great all day.

Mid Support Tights in Cocoa

The Mid Support Tights feature a built-in control top, so you’ll never have to double-up on shapewear again. The specialized top also makes sure that your hips look smooth under all of your favorite skirts and dresses. If you’re looking for something to smooth and streamline, add these to cart ASAP.

Full Control Tights in Clay

Out of the three styles available, this is the option with the most support. Like the Mid Support version, the Full Control Tights have a control top at the waistband, so it’s basically built-in shapewear. Unlike the Mid Support Tights, these also come with mid thigh support, so the subtle sculpting extends past the bum.