Calling All Hot Girls—SKIMS Fits Everybody Now Comes In Neon

Summer is here and that means that it’s officially time to stock up on all the basics you know and love, but in a bunch of vibrant new colorways. Kim Kardashian, underwear designer, beauty mogul and all-around social media icon has heard our calls for color and delivered in the form of the new SKIMS Fits Everybody Neon Collection. Hold your applause, please!

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that the SKIMS Fits Everybody collection changed the game when it first dropped. The original launch sold out instantly and has since been restocked in the nine core colors, but fans wanted more! Lucky for them, there are three new colorways included in the Neon Collection—which you can shop right now, by the way! They range includes Neon Orchid (a shocking pink), Neon Coral (a cant-miss orange) and Neon Lime (a traffic-stopping yellow-green).

The 11-piece drop is priced between $18 and $58 and available in sizes XXS-4X. If you’re unfamiliar with the Fits Everyone collection, here are a few quick notes: The silky fabric stretches to more than twice its size (!!) and offers invisible-feeling support, so you’re all but guaranteed to find a piece that fits you perfectly and need it in every single shade.

Each single piece in the collection is made with a no-cut design that won’t dig or move around throughout the day, so you can slip into any one of these items and know they’ll feel great. Plus, these hues are going to make your end-of-summer tan look incredible in a few months, so shop them now while you can!

Read on to shop a few of the pieces from the Neon Fits Everybody Collection below. You’d better have your credit card at the ready, because these suckers are going to go quick.

Fits Everybody Sleeveless Mock Neck Bodysuit in “Neon Orchid”

Mock-neck bodysuits are the ultimate layering piece. You can style this seamless option with literally any of your bottoms because of the thin design. Try it with denim, palazzo pants or a cute mini skirt for multiple different looks.

Fits Everybody Super Cropped T-Shirt in “Neon Coral”

Neon-colored cropped tops are an official must-have of summer 2021, I’m calling it now. If you already love the SKIMS Cropped T-Shirts in the neutral colorways, you need this brighter version.

Fits Everybody Thong In Neon Lime

Seamless thongs are always a must-have in my underwear drawer, especially when they come in a neon colorway. This thong won’t dig into your hips while you wear it and you’ll be amazed at how stretchy it is.

Fits Everybody Crossover Bralette in Neon Orchid

This V-neck bralette is apparently Kim’s favorite bra of the bunch, so it’s time you stock up in all three neons, but especially this vibrant Orchid.

Fits Everybody Cheeky Brief in Neon Lime

If thongs really aren’t your thing, consider the Cheeky Brief. These boast a sexy high-cut design that’s ultra-flattering, so you’ll find yourself wanting to wear them underneath everything.

Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bra in Neon Coral

This bra features a No-cut design that makes it super comfortable for all-day wear. It’s so lightweight, you may just forget that you have it on.

Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit in Neon Orchid

SKIMS’ classic Square Neck Bodysuit is completely revamped for summer 2021 in this stunning neon pink. The snug fit and double-layered design mean that you can get away with wearing it sans bra, too.

Fits Everybody Bandeau in Neon Lime

The early 2000s called—they want their bandeaus back! The layering staple of our youth has come back into fashion, but the SKIMS version offers far more support than the one I had way back when.