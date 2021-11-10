The 7 Best Skims Dupes You Can Buy From Target—Starting at Just $5

Scroll To See More Images

There’s no feeling worse than falling in love with a piece of clothing, skincare, or beauty essential only to realize that it’s way, way out of your price range. We’ve all been there. But, that’s where the beauty of dupe goodies come in. Because we’re such fans of these affordable, shopper-approved alternatives, we’ve put in a good amount of effort into finding the absolute best dupes on the market. We’ve found everything from Dyson Airwrap dupes to scents that smell so similar to Le Labo’s Santal 33, but we’re not stopping there.

See, we’ve combined our love of finding dupes with our favorite past-time—watching TikToks—and are happy to announce that there are a shocking amount of incredible Skims dupes out there, and at none other than Target (which, btw, is in the middle of an early Black Friday sale RN).

These Skims dupes are all thanks to the incredible TikTok users out there who are providing a seriously under-appreciated public service by posting their finds to the internet, so we’re giving them some love by highlighting their finds below. All in all, we found seven Skims alternatives that look so incredibly similar to the Kardashian-led brand’s pieces, that we had to do a triple-take at some styles. They include bralette, tank, and boxer brief styles that are a small fraction of the Skims price. Like, seriously, some of these items start at just $5.

Below, check out the seven best Skims dupes you can buy at Target. Your wallet will thank you.

Skims Bodysuit Dupe

According to TikTok user @crystallaurenskin, this Maidenform one-piece makes for a seriously impressive Skims bodysuit dupe. You can see in her video just how smoothing the $27 shapewear is. It only comes in black and tan shades, but the $31 you’ll save buying this affordable alternative makes up for it.

Skims Cozy Knit Dupe

If you’re looking for something as comfy as it is cute, these Skims Cozy Knit set dupes are for you. In @mariahh_taylorr’s TikTok, you can see just how furry this lounge set is. The Colsie yarn shorts and matching tank top are dead ringers for Skims’ fan-favorites that together cost $110. The Target alternatives? Just $34 combined.

Skims Rib Shorts Dupe

Now these under-$10 ribbed shorts might just be the most impressive Skims dupe we’ve seen, and it’s all thanks to @leslieeeeey’s video. They come in similar neutral tones and have a 5.5-inch inseam that’s ideal for wearing with oversized tees, sweatshirts, or matching tanks. Upon first glance, there’s no way these wouldn’t be mistaken for the $34 Skims rib shorts.

Skims Cotton Rib Boxers Dupe

Would the man in your life ever pay $32 for one pair of boxers? No. The lounge look is incredible cute, no doubt, but neither should you. Instead of investing a few meals’ worth on the Skims cotton rib shorts, spend $16 on this five-pack of cotton bottoms from Target. According to @nicolevas1, the wasitband on these alternatives makes your midsection look snatched.

Skims Everyday Scoop Neck Bralette Dupe

Ditch the wired bras that jab at you like it’s their job for this comfortable and stretchy scoop neck bralette. It’s so similar to the Skims Everyday Scoop Neck style that has more than 1,500 rave reviews at Nordstrom, but is half the price. For more Skims bra dupe inspo, check out this TikTok, which shows a bunch of different style options.

Skims Cotton Boyshorts Dupe

Quality boyshorts are ideal for kicking back at home, or for wearing under dresses and skirts while you’re out and about. These shaping ones we discovered watching @xomedina14’s Target haul are from Hanes and come in a three-pack, and cost under $20. Compared to the $22 Skims ones, these have a higher waist and run along a bit further down the leg.

Skims Stretch Cotton Tee Dupe

There’s nothing a good tee won’t do—it’s the layering essential that every wardrobe needs. This one from Wild Fable comes in 10 color options and costs just $5, as opposed to the Skims style that has 7 colorways and costs $48. For a tighter fit similar to Skims, TikTok user @johvnnaa recommends getting this Wild Fable shirt one size down.