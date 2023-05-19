These Skim Dresses Dupes Are So Good, You’ll Do a Double-Take

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no doubt that Skims has seriously changed the game when it comes to loungewear, matching sets and shapewear. Most Skims dresses will run you around $70, which isn’t a terrible price point. But sometimes you just want to pick up something that you can lounge in that won’t cost upwards of $100. Whichever you decide to do, we’re all about presenting options. That’s why we’ve rounded up the 10 best Skims dupe dresses that you can shop online now.

Skims has a mix of slip dresses, cotton lounge dresses, dresses that go down to your ankles and ones that just hover under your bum. I personally love sleeping in comfy dresses because they tend to be loose-fitting and I don’t have to worry about arm-lengths that are too short (since I’m 5’9). A sleep dress is basically the closest thing you can get to being actually naked as you sleep, and that extra bit of clothing makes all the difference for a comfortable snooze if you ask me. So, without further ado, here are the 10 best Skim dress dupes available now.

Women’s Ribbed Tank Dress

How perfect is this nude shade? It’s straight out of a Skims lookbook but it’s only $20.

L The Sculpting Everywhere Dress

This sculpting dress hugs your curves in all the right places. You can dress it up with strappy heels or make it look edgy by pairing it with your favorite combat boots. It’s available in six different shades.

Women’s Sleeveless Seamed Bodycon Dress

This is a near-perfect dupe for the Skims soft lounge mini dress. This Target version is just $12.

Women’s Sleeveless Rib Knit Side Ruched Dress

This dress is so similar to the Skims tank dress, and you can shop it in six different shades.

Women’s Sleeveless Lace-Up Back Satin Bodycon Dress

Bodycon dresses give me life, so let this spaghetti-strap style revive you, my friends. It even comes in tiger print if you’re feelin’ ~wild~.

Women’s Short Sleeve Cut Out Knit Dress

The twisted knot detail on this dress give it just the right amount of sass. Plus, you won’t feel too exposed since it’s cut in a longer length.

Women’s Sleeveless Ruched Ponte Dress

The ruched detailing on the side panels of this dress give it a slinky look and a more fitted feel. Grab this dress in pink, black or white.

Modern Convertible Strap Midi Dress

Switch up the straps from a regular camisole look into a cross-back situation for some extra personality. Pick this dress up in four different shades.

Tencel Jersey Tank Maxi Dress

This maxi dress is so similar to Skims soft lounge sleeveless long dress and even has an added slip for extra movement.

Women’s Short Sleeve Ruching Bodycon Midi Dress

This short sleeve side-ruched dress is perfect for running errands in sneakers or going out to your favorite local tavern for date night. Dress it up with gold jewelry or make it look more casual by throwing your hair up in a clip with minimal accessories.