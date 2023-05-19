StyleCaster
Share

These Skim Dresses Dupes Are So Good, You’ll Do a Double-Take

What's hot
StyleCaster

These Skim Dresses Dupes Are So Good, You’ll Do a Double-Take

Brittany Leitner
by
These Skim Dresses Dupes Are So Good, You’ll Do a Double-Take
Photo: Courtesy of Target, Gap, Getty.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no doubt that Skims has seriously changed the game when it comes to loungewear, matching sets and shapewear. Most Skims dresses will run you around $70, which isn’t a terrible price point. But sometimes you just want to pick up something that you can lounge in that won’t cost upwards of $100. Whichever you decide to do, we’re all about presenting options. That’s why we’ve rounded up the 10 best Skims dupe dresses that you can shop online now.

Skims has a mix of slip dresses, cotton lounge dresses, dresses that go down to your ankles and ones that just hover under your bum. I personally love sleeping in comfy dresses because they tend to be loose-fitting and I don’t have to worry about arm-lengths that are too short (since I’m 5’9). A sleep dress is basically the closest thing you can get to being actually naked as you sleep, and that extra bit of clothing makes all the difference for a comfortable snooze if you ask me. So, without further ado, here are the 10 best Skim dress dupes available now.

Women's Ribbed Tank Dress

Courtesy of Universal Thread.

Women’s Ribbed Tank Dress

How perfect is this nude shade? It’s straight out of a Skims lookbook but it’s only $20.

Women's Ribbed Tank Dress $20
Buy Now

L The Sculpting Everywhere Dress

Courtesy of Parade.

L The Sculpting Everywhere Dress

This sculpting dress hugs your curves in all the right places. You can dress it up with strappy heels or make it look edgy by pairing it with your favorite combat boots. It’s available in six different shades.

L The Sculpting Everywhere Dress $23 (originally $68)
Buy Now

Women's Sleeveless Seamed Bodycon Dress

Courtesy of Wild Fable.

Women’s Sleeveless Seamed Bodycon Dress

This is a near-perfect dupe for the Skims soft lounge mini dress. This Target version is just $12.

Women's Sleeveless Seamed Bodycon Dress $12
Buy Now

Women's Sleeveless Rib Knit Side Ruched Dress

Courtesy of A New Day.

Women’s Sleeveless Rib Knit Side Ruched Dress

This dress is so similar to the Skims tank dress, and you can shop it in six different shades.

Women's Sleeveless Rib Knit Side Ruched… $22
Buy Now

Women's Sleeveless Lace-Up Back Satin Bodycon Dress

Courtesy of Wild Fable.

Women’s Sleeveless Lace-Up Back Satin Bodycon Dress

Bodycon dresses give me life, so let this spaghetti-strap style revive you, my friends. It even comes in tiger print if you’re feelin’ ~wild~.

Women's Sleeveless Lace-Up Back Satin… $30
Buy Now

Women's Short Sleeve Cut Out Knit Dress

Courtesy of A New Day.

Women’s Short Sleeve Cut Out Knit Dress

The twisted knot detail on this dress give it just the right amount of sass. Plus, you won’t feel too exposed since it’s cut in a longer length.

Women's Short Sleeve Cut Out Knit Dress $25.50 (originally $30)
Buy Now

Women's Sleeveless Ruched Ponte Dress

Courtesy of Target.

Women’s Sleeveless Ruched Ponte Dress

The ruched detailing on the side panels of this dress give it a slinky look and a more fitted feel. Grab this dress in pink, black or white.

Women's Sleeveless Ruched Ponte Dress $29.75 (originally $335)
Buy Now

Modern Convertible Strap Midi Dress

Courtesy of Gap.

Modern Convertible Strap Midi Dress

Switch up the straps from a regular camisole look into a cross-back situation for some extra personality. Pick this dress up in four different shades.

Modern Convertible Strap Midi Dress $59.95
Buy Now

Tencel Jersey Tank Maxi Dress

Courtesy of Quince.

Tencel Jersey Tank Maxi Dress

This maxi dress is so similar to Skims soft lounge sleeveless long dress and even has an added slip for extra movement.

Tencel Jersey Tank Maxi Dress $39.90
Buy Now

Women's Short Sleeve Ruching Bodycon Midi Dress

Courtesy of Cupshe.

Women’s Short Sleeve Ruching Bodycon Midi Dress

This short sleeve side-ruched dress is perfect for running errands in sneakers or going out to your favorite local tavern for date night. Dress it up with gold jewelry or make it look more casual by throwing your hair up in a clip with minimal accessories.

Women's Short Sleeve Ruching Bodycon… $29.99 (originally $32.99)
Buy Now
Tags:
';
share