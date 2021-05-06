The Number One Piece You Need From The SKIMS Cotton Restock

Over the past year, it’s no surprise that I’ve become deeply invested in finding the very best loungewear. Pretty much all of us ended up tossing out our old sweats and pilling PJs for newer, cuter essentials—and Kardashian hype aside, SKIMS has really been that girl when it comes to minimalist pieces that are comfortable and cute. One of my favorite ranges, the Cotton Collection, is restocking today, so I felt it necessary to hype up what I believe is the number one SKIMS Cotton piece absolutely everyone needs.

Maybe it’s the Jersey Girl in me, but I’ve always been drawn to a good bodysuit. Yes, crop tops are cute and longline tanks get the job done, but something about a bodysuit makes any ‘fit feel a bit more elevated, whether I’m wearing it with denim or coordinating sweats. That’s why I’m positively head over heels for the SKIMS Cotton Rib Bodysuit, a piece I’d argue is well worth your $62.

Yes, $62 sounds like a lot for a basic bodysuit! I can already hear you being like, “But it’s so simple!” Baby girl, let me let you in on a little secret: The key to a great wardrobe is investing in your basics and spending less on statement pieces. Leave the groovy prints and crazy cut-outs to your cheaper fast fashion buys and put your money towards pieces you can wear time and time again—ones that can be styled a million different ways.

If we had all day, I’d love nothing more than to list the myriad ways I’ve styled my Cotton Rib Bodysuit. But we don’t have all day, because it will definitely sell out, so just take my word for it and snag it.

I’m 5’1 and a true size 10 at the moment and my XL bodysuit is currently a bit big, so a Large would be my best size right now. Luckily, this piece comes in XXS-4X and is hella stretchy, so most people will be able to make it work. Some of my favorite features besides the very chic ribbed material include the snap crotch closure (Girl’s gotta pee!) and the flattering scoop neckline, not to mention the fact that most of my bras are totally undetectable beneath it.

I have a lot of bodysuits y’all, but this one truly reigns supreme. And while I always recommend classic black (A.K.A. Soot, in SKIMS speak) I’m a sucker for the three new colorways launching today with the restock, especially pinky-nude Rose Clay. Light Heather Gray and Deep Sea are also new options worth noting.

If you don’t need a new bodysuit, that doesn’t mean you should skip this restock—the Cotton Collection has comfortable basics from bras to boxers to tank tops, and between the rave reviews and the new colorways you certainly don’t want to miss out! Shop my fave bodysuit and more live on the SKIMS site now.