Ski Fashion Trend: 10 Stylish Jackets To Take You From The Slopes To Après-Ski

Bundle up and pull those UGG boots out because it’s officially ski season. Whether you’ve been clipping into skis since before you could practically walk or are planning on hitting the slopes for the very first time this year, you’re going to want to have the right gear. Once you have boots, skis or a board and a helmet, you get to have a little fun with your ensemble. Skip the boring black jackets and opt for a cute ski jacket instead—I promise that adding a little pattern to your puffer won’t make it any less warm.

This year, it seems like fashion brands are in agreement that the literal coolest place to make a statement is on the slopes. In the last month, many major brands have released exclusive ski collections which is great news for you if you’re in the market for a new jacket. LoveShackFancy teamed up with Bogner to create a floral winter wonderland of performance ski gear, Farm Rio released tropical retro-inspired ski suits and even Zara has a more budget-friendly ski collection.

When shopping for a ski jacket, there are a few criteria that are important to consider. First, check if the jacket is waterproof and windproof—you’ll thank yourself for this when you’re on a cold chairlift in a snowstorm. Second, make sure you can comfortably move in your ensemble, even with multiple layers underneath it. There is nothing worse than spending the day uncomfortable and adjusting your outfit. And finally, you’ll want to pick a jacket you will be happy to wear for multiple seasons. Ski gear is expensive and most people pick a suit and stick with it for multiple seasons.

That being said, there are so many great ski jacket options on the market right now so you really can’t go wrong with your choice.

Keep scrolling for ski jackets that are just as fashionable as they are functional. See you on the slopes!

Shred It 5-in-1 Jacket

This jacket does a little bit of everything. It features a waterproof layer over the jacket’s quilted interior that can easily be removed once you’re out of the snow. The sleeves also zipper off so you’ll be able to wear it as a vest. It comes in three different colors including a wintery white and is available with matching snow pants.

Black Graphic Toucans Ski Puffer Jacket

Farm Rio is a brand known for its tropical prints and recently expanded its fun collection to ski wear. This toucan print jacket is unique and is sure to stand out on the slopes.

Sella D Jacket

Take your feminine fashion to the slopes with this floral ski jacket. The LoveShackFancy x Bogner collab has added a little whimsical flair to ski season. It combines the high quality traditional Bogner jacket with the classic LoveShackFancy print.

Down Coat With Compass Ski Collection

This bright green ski jacket will pop against the white snow and keep you protected from the elements as well. It’s fully waterproof and windproof and can withstand temperatures in the negatives.

Mixed Scarves Ski Jumpsuit

If you’re ready to make a statement, skip the ski jacket and go straight for a jumpsuit. This one from Farm Rio would pair well with a hot toddy post ski-run.

Bunny Slope Printed Puffer

This boxy printed ski jacket is just what you need to go with the black ski pants you already have in your closet. The jacket is filled with Primaloft material to keep you extra warm.

Lift Love Jacket

This fully-waterproof jacket will give you a cute hourglass shape (even over all of your layers) thanks to the removable belt. The design also features a slight puff sleeve which I love for some subtle girly flair.

Raissa Jacket

This floral puffer jacket is meant to have a cozy oversized fit. It’s part of the LoveShackFancy x Bogner collab which means you’ll be extra warm and fashionable while wearing it. It comes in three different floral patterns and is available in sizes 4-14.

Recco System Windproof and Waterproof Down Jacket

Zara recently released a full line of ski gear and I have to say that I’m impressed. This jacket looks way more expensive than the price tag lets on and it’s waterproof and windproof.

Bardot Jacket

If Barbie was hitting the slopes, she’d definitely wear this fabulous pink and white gingham Goldbergh jacket.