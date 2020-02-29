I’m Obsessed With My Skechers, & I Want The World To Know

Scroll To See More Images

The time has come for me to write my very first love letter (TATBILB style, natch) and of course, I’m writing it to shoes. To all the sneakers I’ve loved before: Sorry, buy y’all have nothing on my Skechers.

If you’re one of those people who only associates Skechers with the light-up, velcro-closure styles of your youth or the Shape-Ups in the back of your mom’s closet, I’m going to need you to put all prior opinions aside. My Skechers D’Lites 3.0s are my most complimented footwear—cue the Kanye voice—of all time, and I’m bringing you this Skechers D’Lites and Energy review to call your attention to a variety of cute kicks you might’ve never before considered shopping. My collection started with one animal-printed pair, and I’ve now amassed a whopping five pairs of Skechers, with hundreds of wear and absolutely zero regrets.

It all started when Skechers dropped a pair of now-sold-out cow-printed kicks exclusively for Urban Outfitters back in 2019. I snatched them up immediately thinking they’d be the perfect off-duty kicks, to be worn on weekends spent running errands. As a ~fashion editor in New York City~, I’m constantly running around in itty-bitty heels or sky-high boots—I’ve always seen sneakers as a practical last resort, never a style opportunity. That said, celebs like Hailey Bieber have made athleisure one of fashion’s biggest trends, and after five (5!) strangers complimented my Skechers when paired with my workout gear, I decided to start pairing them with some kick-flare jeans for work. Then, I paired them with a black body con midi-dress for happy hour. Pretty soon, I couldn’t get dressed without working my Skechers into the mix. It was at this point I realized I’d become a Skechers stan without even noticing.

A moment of silence for my OG faves, which are now sold out. I wear them with caution now, since I know I can’t repurchase, but I’m happy to announce that there are a ton of other on-trend styles on the Skechers site right now, so hope is not lost. In search of the perfect chunky white dad trainers and determined not to buy the same Filas as every other girl in my friend group, I took a chance on the Energy Sneakers and was more than pleasantly surprised. Not only are these the perfect basic white sneakers, but the chunky sole isn’t just for style! It’s comfy AF! I wear these running around on weekends, but also paired with my favorite jeans and statement coats for casual transitional-weather looks. Obsessed.

Eager to find a little pop of color for spring and summer, I also snagged the Over Joy Energy Sneakers, which boast a bold orange wave along the uppers. Another hit! While I find my all-white Energy kicks are great to dress up or down, my Over Joy pair are ideal for giving a look a more athletic, street style flair. At first, I worried the neon hue would be hard to style, but I’ve found it really fun to contrast the bright color with simpler pieces.

Last but not least, I had to get another pair of D’Lites, as they’re the style that first ignited this passionate footwear love affair. While my cow-printed pair are statement-making, and my Energy picks are great for styling, I wanted a more classic, low-key pair of sneakers exclusively for workouts and errands. Personally, I find the D’Lites to be the most comfortable Skechers of all, no doubt thanks to the cushy Air Cooled Memory Foam insoles, so I got the Biggest Fan D’Lites in a neutral black-and-white design. These are my new throw-on-with-leggings go-tos, so I can keep my cow-printed OGs lasting longer and my two white Energy pairs crisp and clean.

If you’ve been sleeping on Skechers, consider this your wake-up call. The athleisure trend isn’t going anywhere, and pairing your best looks with sneakers is all the rage in terms of both comfort and style this season. TBH, I’d be lying if I told you I won’t be adding a few new pairs of Skechers to my collection over the next few months. I can’t help myself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.