Skechers’ Latest Heritage Collection Will Elevate Even Your Oldest Pair Of Sweats

For 28 years (!!), Skechers has been blessing us with the ultimate fashion sneakers. Year after year—and especially recently, with their re-imagined and on-trend chunky sneakers—the shoe brand just keeps giving the people (myself included) what they want. Skechers’ summer 2020 heritage collection is further proof that they can do no wrong, and deserve to stick around for at least another 28 years. With five new chunky and totally Instagram-worthy styles, the brand has once again filled my heart with sneaker-related joy. There’s no end to my love for the shoe brand, and I feel oddly emotional knowing that Skechers has been around—and successful—for so long. But with sneakers this effortlessly cool, it’s no wonder Skechers has stolen my heart.

If you’re in need of a pair of sneakers to elevate your sweatpants that you’ve had since eighth grade, look no further than the latest heritage collection from Skechers. Whether you like to play it cool with subtle statement-making details or like to go full-out with maximalist styles, there’s a pair of chunky sneakers waiting for you on the Skechers site. Without any risk, there’s rarely a reward, so go ahead and go bold with these sneakers. They’re sure to get you through the summer and even into the fall (and winter, and then on to spring…) looking cool AF. Whatever the season, you’ll want to bring these cute and chunky Skechers sneakers along with you.

Pair them with leggings, sweats, midi skirts or your favorite summer sundress. There’s no wrong way to rock these statement sneakers, so you might as well treat yourself to all five pairs. (I know I will.) The entire collection is available on the Skechers site now, but we rounded them all up below for you to shop. You’re going to want to get your hands on these babies ASAP, so don’t wait. They’re a street style moment waiting to happen—even if it’s just in your backyard.

1. Sparkling Lady D’Lites 3.0 Air

Adorned with a butterfly on the heel, how could anyone resist these sneakers? They’re colorful enough to pack a serious punch, but you can totally still wear them regularly with nearly any summer look.

2. Stunning Gem Energy

Holy bling. These red hot sneakers give every other maximalist shoe a run for their money. Pair them with a minimalist outfit for a truly statement-making moment—or go ahead and do an all-red ensemble. The choice is yours.

3. Glamorous View D’Lites

You’ve heard of having eyes in the back of your head—but what about the back of your shoes? These stunning eye-adorned sneakers are watching your back, and I’m here for it.

4. Cherished Jewel Energy

If you’re looking for something totally maximalist but in a neutral color, these statement-making black sneakers are for you. Keep it cool by wearing them with a crop top and black bike shorts this summer.

5. Good Fortune D’Lites

For those who want something a little less conspicuous, these subtle jewel-adorned sneakers might be your new favorite pair of sneakers. They’re maximalist without being too in-your-face, so you can get plenty of wear out of these Skechers this summer and beyond.

