SJP and Matthew Expecting Twin Girls

Little James Wilkie will no longer be an only child. The Sex & the City star and her husband of nearly 12 years are adding to their family, according to people.com. In a statement announced late yesterday, the couple is, “happily anticipating the birth of their twin daughters later this summer with the generous help of a surrogate. The entire family is overjoyed.” SJP seems like a down-to-earth mom (as down to earth as you can be after starring in one of most popular tv shows of all time) from pictures taken of her with 6-year-old son James Wilkie around the city. When she’s not dazzling on the red carpet like she did Monday night for the premiere of Broderick’s new film Wonderful World (in that body hugging Narciso Rodriguez dress), she’s always doing normal things (she even wears UGGS!) and trying to blend in.