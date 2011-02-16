SJP and Matthew Broderick Welcome Twins

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick welcomed two baby girls into their family Monday night at The East Ohio Regional Hospital. But why was the NYC power couple in Ohio? Because the babies were born via Ohio-native surrogate mother, obviously.

The two girls, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Tabitha Hodge Broderick hit the jackpot on this one. They’re leaving bumbletown, Ohio in a matter of hours to enter the glamorous and fast paced world that is New York City. Big brother James Wilkie may have to watch out if these girls are anything like their mother’s sex columnist alter-ego, Carrie Bradshaw.

As for us, we’re just happy about the new celebrity baby additions on the radar. This only means more adorable designer baby outfits to follow. Move over Suri, there are some new girls in town.