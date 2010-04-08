SJP Dons Nicholas Kirkwood for Bravo ‘The Next Great Artist’ Premiere

Image: INF

SJP turned on a easy Spring glam last night in a Grecian-inspired, draped cream cocktail number at Bravo’s Work of Art: The Next Great Artist premiere last night. The reality TV series, which Parker is producing, brought out stars like the show’s host China Chow, auction powerhouse Simon de Pury and Bill Powers. But rather than just throw on a pretty dress and call it a day, the actress lived up to her fashion trendsetter duties. SJP channeled her alter ego, “Carrie” of course, with what some fans would lovingly refer to as some “ghetto gold.” The chunky chain heart is certainly a brave statement, but what is fashion if not risky?

Never to be outdone below the ankle, Parker‘s turquoise Nicholas Kirkwood‘s are pretty, strappy, suede, and we’ll just go ahead and say it, quite perfect. With neutral makeup and laidback, just-let-it-hang-down hair, the look lets the accessories do the talking. Do some talking of your own– let us know in the comments what you think of SJP’s ensemble.

More News We Love:

Shopping for: Zoe Saldana

Cynthia Rowley Gets Surf-Savvy with Roxy

Pleated Pants: We Promise They’re Not Just for Models