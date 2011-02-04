Six Six Sick Girls Drop The Anchor: Party Snaps

New York’s finest female trio of party-throwers, Six Six Sick Girls, held their bi-weekly party last night at SoHo’s Anchor Bar. Every other Thursday the Girls play host to a slew of Downtown kids to highlight some of the city’s lesser-known talents in the fashion industry. This week featured the designs from CHROMAT and UPSTATE from personal favorite boutique International Playground.

CHROMAT is the creative love child of Becca McCharen and Emily Kappes, whose designs focus on “interior and exterior structural experiments for the human body.” Their garments have been recently seen on hip hop diva Nicki Minaj, who wore the duo’s body cage piece during a recent performance in New York and on her December 2010 appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” UPSTATE’s beautifully tie-dyed garments give a whole new meaning to “hippie chic,” with the overflow of cotton material that were draped over the models’ bodies at last night’s soiree.

Thanks to DJs Drew Elliot and Alexis Swerdloff from Paper Magazine, the non-stop ’90s/early ’00s hit music managed to get the crowd rocking out and grooving to songs by Spice Girls, Backstreet Boys and even a Nirvana-Destiny’s Child mash-up.

To see the non-stop party train that hit Anchor Bar last night, feast your eyes on the snaps in the gallery above!

