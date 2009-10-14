Six Scents Series Two: The Night in Pictures

It’s getting chilly here in New York, requiring me to get a little more creative with my evening outfit choices. Good thing I discovered what may be the best piece of outerwear I’ve ever laid my eyes on: a little furry leopard-print jacket by Pencey that has a cool, vintage-store feel, and does a pretty good job of keeping me warm on those nights when I’m missing my tropical Honolulu hometown the most.

Last night, I stopped in at the Six Scents Series Two fragrance launch, hopped around town to a few other events, and then ended up at Great NY Noodletown, a divey little restaurant in Chinatown that serves the best fried noodles in the city. Guess what the best part of the night was?

All photos taken by Mark Iantosca. Hearts.

One of the gorgeous, minimalistic perfume bottles. Scent designed by Henry Holland.

I ran into buddy Hedi Ferjani walking into the Stephen Weiss studios where the Six Scents event was being held.

One of my favorite boys, talented artist David Foote.

StyleCaster’s Elizabeth Monson and Ralph Lauren’s Alex Weiss.

I’m wearing a leopard Pencey coat, a sequin White & Warren sweatshirt and ripped leggings by David Lerner.

I love this sequin sweatshirt by White & Warren.

Digging into the fried noodles at Great NY Noodletown (Bowery & Bayard).

The salt-baked shrimp there is seriously AMAZING.