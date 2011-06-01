Six Sandals Inspired by the Perfect Chloe Spring 2011 Pair

As I trooped between the SoHo and Greenwich Village shops with a friend recently, one amazing pair of shoes showed up in several boutiques: a mirrored-heel cognac leather sandal by Chlowith a chunky ankle strap. I don’t think it’san overstatement at all to say that it’s the most perfect shoe for summer. Ever.I mean, just try and come up with an outfit that wouldn’t look good with these shoes.

However, ringing in at $595, not all of us commoners can afford the Chlolook. We’ve rounded up some more affordable options that match some of the trends of the Chlo sandalthe low, chunky heel, metallic accents and cognac leather.