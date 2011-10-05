The Situation Redefines DTF With A New Line of Formal Wear

It seems as though Mike Sorentino aka The Situation‘s time in Florence while filming MTVs The Jersey Shore has acquainted him with the finer things in life, including the joys of formal wear. Although Sitch usually sticks to low slung denim, piles of faux bling and Ed Hardy, The Situation has signed on to endorse a tuxedo line fromFlow Formal Wear — eat your heart out Abercrombie!

Flow is paying big time for the nod from Sorrentino — the deal is reportedly in the six figures. But apparently he’s worth it, as he explains to In Touch: “[FLOW] approached me because I’m a trendsetter. DTF has a new meaning: Down to Formal! I’m really excited to show a classier, more sophisticated side of myself.”

And that he did. Sorrentino x FLOW Formal Wear shot the look book of their debut collection, which features The Situation modeling his tuxs with a Sammie look-a-like in tow for full-on DTF effect. With each ensemble more tempting than the one before, Flow tuxedos are sure to sell-out Long Island-wide for proms, bar mitzvahs, weddings that appear on Bridezillas — really anything that includes a party bus.

Click through the slideshow above for a glimpse of Mike’s burgeoning modeling career and help me caption these photos. The best comment gets a StyleCaster “Style To The People” tote!

Photographs courtesy of Fashionista