Calling All Procrastinators: We Found 10 Sites That Let You Buy Online & Pick Up In Store For Last-Minute Holiday Gifts

I think it’s safe to say that we’ve all been there, done that when it comes to buying a holiday gift at the very last second possible. This scenario usually ends in a bottle of generic wine from the nearest grocery store or, in my most recent case, a bag of bodega-bought cookies. It wasn’t my proudest moment, and I swear I’m working on it. One solution I wish I had looked into earlier is sites that let you buy online and pick up in store (a.k.a. BOPIS or BOPUS).

The buy online, pick up in store option is exactly what you’d think it is; it allows you to order gifts and then pick them up in the actual store. You don’t have to linger in the store and you can dodge long lines. It’s probably the most genius service ever, and it’s not hard to find places where you can take advantage of it. Say goodbye to the days of showing up empty-handed or with a cheap bottle of rosé, and say hello to giving your loved ones the best gifts in the most efficient way possible.

As you might’ve guessed, most major retailers like Nordstrom, Target and Best Buy offer BOPIS options, though ones like Urban Outfitters do too.

Whether you’ve procrastinated or not, make holiday shopping easier on yourself by ordering on sites that let you buy online and pick up in store. Keep reading for the 10 best options.

Nordstrom

To buy online and pick up in store, play around with the filter options when you’re on a category page or search results page. Enter your zip code to select the store you’d like to swing by. You can even pick “Available Today” to see a single store’s inventory or hit “Available Tomorrow” to see a wider selection in your area. Once you’re on the product page, keep an eye out for “Pick Up Today” and “Pick Up Tomorrow” options.

When you decide on picking up in store or at the curb, you should receive an email or app notification that tells you where to go and what to do next. Nordstrom might ask to see your ID to make sure they hand over the right product to the right person. The store will hold your order for seven days, so don’t make them wait!

Need a gift idea to pick up from Nordstrom? How about the UGG Fluff Yeah Slides that everyone and their grandmas seem to love? Some colorways are half-off, which is a deal you simply cannot miss out on.

Target

You could knock out all of your holiday shopping at Target because it has everything you could ever need. That includes a BOPIS option where you can order ahead. Each product page will indicate whether it’s eligible for pickup; just make sure your store is set to see availability near you. Once you place your order, you’ll receive a notification when it’s ready for you. Head to the Order Pickup counter in the store to retrieve your items.

If you’d rather not have to go into the actual store, Target also offers a free “Drive Up” service. All you have to do is order through the Target app. An employee will deliver your items right to your car—you don’t even have to get out!

Check out with this carry-on suitcase that rivals the iconic Away bag. I have one of my own and it’s become my top travel essential.

Walmart

Walmart is known for its everyday low prices, but did you also know the retailer provides a pickup option via the app. Place your order online, select a timeslot and wait for a store associate to gather your items and bag them. Once that’s done, you’ll receive a “Ready for Pickup” email. Head on over to the store and check in with the Walmart app once you’ve arrived. If you don’t have the Walmart app, don’t fret. You can also call the store directly (the phone number is under the store’s address in your Ready for Pickup email).

Need help figuring out what to buy? Shop this Keurig coffee maker that’s on sale for $79 instead of $109.

Best Buy

Want to know how to get a tech gift faster than opting for regular shipping? Best Buy’s “Store Pickup” option at checkout, of course. Select your store and the page will show you an estimated pickup date. Once you place your order, you’ll get a “Ready for pickup” email (this is different from your order confirmation). Remember to bring your ID, credit card and order number when you visit the store to pick up your gifts. Best Buy will hold your items for a maximum of five days, though you can check your order details for extended pickup options if need be.

Shop the Theragun Prime for $101 off right now. Your exercise-obsessed giftee will enjoy using it to ease muscle tension and improve circulation.

Bed Bath & Beyond

When you’re viewing a product on Bed Bath & Beyond’s site, click the “Pick It Up” button, and while you’re checking out, confirm your store and location and pickup person. Within the next two hours or less, you should find an email notification that tells you to head on over. Once you’re at the store, hit the “I am at the store” button in your email notification (or in the app). For in-store pickup, walk right in, but for curbside pickup, wait for an employee to come out with your order.

For the amateur chef on your shopping list, get them this cast iron Dutch oven that is so similar to the Le Creuset one that you keep seeing everywhere. It comes in nine neutral and bright colors and works just like its pricier counterpart. Grab one while it’s marked down from $75 to $38.

Sephora

Get your beauty gifts in time for the holidays thanks to Sephora’s in-store pickup service. As long as you place your online order by 4 p.m. local time, you’ll have your presents by December 24. Cutoff times vary by store, but just know that online order pickup is available at all locations, so you should definitely be able to make it work. The first step is deciding which product to buy and selecting your nearest Sephora store from the “Buy Online & Pick Up” option. Sephora will send you a notification when your order is ready for pickup, and all that’s left is to show up to the store and keep an eye out for a sign that reads “Online Order Pickup.”

If you’re really in a pinch, Sephora also offers curbside pickup and same-day delivery. I have personally utilized the retailer’s same-day delivery option multiple times and each order has been seamless.

Not sure what to get for your bestie or fam? Your choice is easy. It’s this Charlotte Tilbury lip set.

Ulta

If you’re more of an Ulta stan, we’ve got you covered for that retailer, too. It works just like the rest of the options in this list. Choose “Pickup” at checkout, and make sure you place your order by 6 p.m. local time to get your items in two hours or less. After you receive your order confirmation email, you should also get one that tells you your products are ready for pickup. Have that email and your ID out when you walk into the store. There’s also a curbside pickup option if that’s more your cup of tea.

Your giftee will be so happy to unwrap this Olaplex gift set. It comes with four products: the No.0 Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment (5.2 oz), No.3 Hair Perfector (3.3 oz), No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo (3.3 oz) and No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner (3.3 oz). With a value of $90 and a price tag of $62, you shouldn’t need to think twice about buying this gift.

Macy’s

Just like Urban Outfitters, Macy’s has a “Free Pickup In Store” option to select at checkout. Similar to all of the other retailers’ processes, you’ll get a notification that shares when you’re able to head over to the store. Most items at Macy’s should be ready to go in two hours if you place your order before 6 p.m. local time. If the product needs to be shipped to the store first, you’ll have to wait five to eight business days. The retailer also offers curbside pickup if that works better for you.

Most items should be eligible for complimentary in-store pickup, which might make the decision a bit harder. Lucky for you, we handpicked a gift that’s sure to please. Any perfume lover knows Coco Mademoiselle is a classic. This luxe gift set includes an eau de parfum spray and a refillable twist and spray—perfect for your mom, sis, grandma or bestie.

JCPenney

ICYMI, JCPenney offers same-day in-store pickup and curbside pickup. Simply order two hours before closing and you’ll have your order in your hands that very same day. Choose “Free Same Day Pickup” at checkout and wait for an email that tells you when to come to the store. Bring your ID and the credit card you used to pay for the order. If you can’t make it that day, you have 10 days to pick it up.

If you have yet to get a gift for Dad or your significant other, add this Columbia bifold wallet to your cart ASAP.

Urban Outfitters

At checkout, hit the “Pick Up” option and choose the store that’s closest to you. Items that are in stock should be ready for you within 24 hours. However, if a product needs to be shipped to the store you selected, it’ll be ready within four to six days. Either way, you’ll receive an email notification letting you know your order is ready to pick up and a bunch of other important details to note. Urban Outfitters also provides curbside pickup at select stores if that’s more convenient for you.

There’s no need to rack your brain for a gift idea when there’s this ultra-cozy throw blanket awaiting your cart.