A Site To See: TheHunt.com Helps You Track Down Pieces You Want To Buy

Here at StyleCaster, we’re endlessly fascinated by the wide world of online shopping, and it seems that every week brings with it a brand-new e-commerce site to be obsessed with. Since keeping track of ’em all can be a feat of epic proportion, we’ve decided to launch “A Site To See,” a new weekly feature highlighting a cool retail website you’ll definitely want to bookmark. To kick things off: an incredibly useful new site called The Hunt.com.

Why you should bookmark The Hunt: At a total loss when to comes to tracking down a specific piece of clothing, accessory or pair of shoes? This community-driven site asks its members to post photos of things they’ve been lusting after but haven’t been able to hunt down, and then other members respond if they know where to locate the goods.

“It’s all about you and your needs,” the site’s co-founder, Tim Weingarten, told us. “Rather than following curators, tastemakers, or editors—and just seeing what they think is interesting—you get to indicate what you want via a photo you found, and then you get to tailor the suggestions from the community by indicating your budget and size.”

How it works: The site has are four categories: “This Exactly,” “What Goes With This?” “Similar To This,” and “This Look For Less.”

Each one is pretty self-explanatory; if Zoe Saldana wears a pair of amazing Ferragamo heels, for instance, you could post a photo of them to The Hunt under “This Look For Less” and ask fellow members to help you find similar styles that are more affordable. You can then shop directly from the site by following the links given you by your new online friends.

To make things easier, you can also search by keyword (such as “shorts,” for example) to see all the recent posts pertaining to that item. Think of it as a Polyvore for hard-to-find pieces.

Added incentive: In addition to letting you browse elusive clothes and accessories, the site also includes reviews of various e-commerce sites, so it’s showing you both what to shop for and how to do it.

Check it out: TheHunt.com