Purveyor of all things simple, timeless, and cotton, James Perse has launched the James Perse Furniture collection. Designed to appeal to a broad section of homes, from traditional family homes to sleek city lofts. The different collections are named for stops along the California coast- Malibu, Los Angeles, Nor Cal, and Brentwood.

See the full collection here, but be warned it may make you want to pull on some James Perse sweats and a James Perse tank and sit and never get up.