Sister Wives Beyoncé & Gwyneth To Star In Movie Together

Honestly, there is no pair of celebrity BFFs (well, except maybeBusy Philipps and Michelle Williams) that I love as much as Gwyneth Paltrow and Beyonc. I genuinely feel that being so close with Beyonc has lightened Gwyneth up and that they are truly the perfect match.

Now we’ll all have the opportunity to see the dynamic duo in action. Apparently Sony Pictures has picked up One Hit Wonders, a musical comedy to be written and directed by Ryan Murphy. The cast is unreal, with Beyonc and the always adorable Andy Samberg set to star and supporting players including Gwynnie, Cameron Diaz, and Reese Witherspoon.

Yeah, this is better than the cast of New Year’s Eve! And the movie is about a choral group. The gay man inside you should be crying of bliss.