Sir Philip Green of Topshop: Daughter May Join the Family Business

Sir Philip Green‘s 18-year-old daughter is considering joining her father’s business. Chloe Green may design a fashion collection for Topshop, which is owned by her father.

“Dad’s often said that I should do something for Topshop. Hopefully, one day I might design a Chloe Green at Topshop range. I’ve not really thought it through yet. But I don’t think it’s asking too much,” Chloe said.

Green has always encouraged his children to work hard. “My kids know the privileged life they’ve had but they see how hard I work,” Green said. “They’re very grounded, and they understand the things I don’t approve of. What would make me angry is if Chloe or [his son] Brandon thought they didn’t have to work.”

[Vogue UK]