Come Quick—These Single’s Day Sex Toy Sales Won’t Last Long

Scroll To See More Images

This month has been filled to the brim with sales, but for Single’s Day, we found some deals that are eye-popping in more ways than one. See, to celebrate your singledom (or whatever relationship status you have, really), so many of our favorite sex toy brands are offering massive discounts on their best-selling vibrators, dildos, and clitoral stimulators.

Now, we’re not really show how or why November 11 became single’s day—maybe it has something to do with the significant numerical order of the 11/11 date—but if it means that we get a whopping 82% off vibrators, we’ll celebrate all d*mn day. So here’s a lowdown on all of the sex toy sales going on today: You can score massive discounts on luxe vibrators from the Kardashian-loved brand, Lelo; up to 20% off everything on Lovehoney’s site, and score 25% off anything and everything at Adam & Eve.

RELATED: Alexa, Grab My Wallet: Amazon Just Launched 167 Pages of Early Black Friday Deals

Whether you’re single, in a relationship, or in the middle of a “it’s complicated” situation, taking advantage of these discounts is certainly a good idea. Use them on your own for nights of solo play, or ask your partner to join in on the fun. Either way, you’ll have an incredible time.

Shop the best Single’s Day sex toy deals below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Ella Paradis

All throughout Single’s Day, Ella Paradis is offering flash sales on its most beloved vibrators, stimulators, and dildos. These discounts are in addition to the early Black Friday sales that the site is hosting—if you uses CODEBLACK at checkout, you can take up to 65% off different devices. Right now you can slash the price of the mini Better Touch Vibe by a whole 82%. That means the usually $198 vibrator is now a cool $35. Have you ever seen a sale that good?

Ideal for bringing with you on the road, this is the kind of discrete toy that you can throw in your purse without worrying about. The subtle shape is ideal for keeping out on your nightstand or by your bedside without your nosy roommate asking what it is.

Lovehoney

Absolutely everything —and we mean everything—is on sale for at least 20% off at Lovehoney’s site. That includes the top-rated Womanizer x Lovehoney clitoral stimulator that goes on sale just as frequently as we go on dates with Harry Styles (only in our dreams).

Packed with 12 intensity levels, this curved stimulator is just the thing you need to target your G-spot while precisely honing in on your clitoris. Shoppers credit the two-in-one vibrator for assisting in “explosive” orgasms.

Be sure to use the discount code SINGLESDAY to get the savings at checkout.

Lelo

Get up to 30% off Lelo’s luxe vibrators and stimulators when you buy them at Amazon today only. Our eyes are on the Enigma Sonic Massager, a clitoral stimulator that uses sensonic technology and vibrations to pleasure your erogenous points instantly. Eight pulsations keep things interesting with each use, too. Usually this massager is $189, but you can get it now for $140.

Womanizer

Get $30 off the cult-favorite Womanizer clitoral stimulator today. This vibrator is the crème de la crème of sexual wellness products—it gently sucks on your clitoris to feel exactly like oral sex. The 12 intensity levels as well as the autopilot mode (which literally does all the work for you) are stand-out features that you’d be hard-pressed to find with any other toy.

Adam & Eve

Use the offer code SCORE to get 40% off select sex toys, even specialty ones. This thrusting rabbit vibrator will make you throw the original model under your bed and forget it for good. The powerful vibrator is packed to the brim with pleasure settings, including 10 thrusting modes that stimulate penetration, and 10 vibration options that can work your erogenous zones like nothing ever before.

The 9.5-inch long device is ideal for those who prefer penetration, but can also be used as a clit stimulator—simply place the tip of the toy on the area and use whatever vibration mode you please. With the discount code, it’s nearly 50% off.