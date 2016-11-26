It’s Easier for Single Women to Orgasm, Says a New Study

Whether you’re recently un-cuffed or are perennially single, there’s good news for ladies who are partner-free: You’re having a whole lot more orgasms than your paired-up counterparts, according to recent research. Single women have a much easier time reaching climax than those who are in relationships, whether it’s one long-term relationship or a serial monogamy situation, according to a new study in Psychological Medicine.

Researchers studied 2,173 Finnish women (whose average age was 25 at the start of the study) over the course of seven years and used a scale called the Female Sexual Function Index to rate changes in the women’s sex lives, from libido and sexual satisfaction to the ability to orgasm. Their most startling findings: Women who stayed in the same monogamous relationship during the seven-year study experienced the greatest decrease in sex drive, and single women had the highest improvement in “orgasmic ability” during that time period. Women who started the study in one relationship but ended it in a different one—in other words, the ones who dated around or were serial monogamists—fell somewhere in the middle, with a decent sex drive and ability to orgasm, but not as strong as full-time single women.

If you’re in an LTR and thinking FML, don’t despair yet. There was one tidbit of good news that applied to all 2,000-plus women: The ability to orgasm improved across all groups—single, in relationships, or dating—during the seven-year study. Sure, it may have improved more for single ladies, but still, this is encouraging, because it hints that women tend to figure out what they like and need in bed, and find a way to get it and get off. We’re always on board with that. Also noteworthy is the fact that the FSF index accounted for intercourse and masturbation—so, in theory, single women could be having all these orgasms with or without a partner.

The researchers say their findings are important because it may help doctors better treat women experiencing low libido or other types of sexual dysfunction—which only seem to be increasing in frequency—with the understanding that relationship status and duration can definitely play a role. Ultimately, though, while single women should totally revel in their freedom and enjoy every orgasm that comes their way, coupled-up women don’t have to accept blah sex lives as inevitable in an LTR. The first step, one study recently showed, is to acknowledge that keeping the spark alive takes work. From there, a little creativity and playfulness goes a long way.