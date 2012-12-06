A Single Stiletto Worn By Lady Gaga Could Fetch More Than $6,000 At Paris Auction

Always wanted to walk in Lady Gaga’s shoes? Well, now you have the chance … sort of. A single sky-high Emporio Armani shoe that Gaga tossed into the crowd at a Paris concert in 2010 will belong to the highest bidder on February 11, when it goes up for auction at Paris Auction House Drouot Richelieu.

The lone stiletto will have interested parties reaching deep into their pockets, as WWD is reporting that it’s valued around $6,000. If getting your Gaga on isn’t your cup of tea, you can place your bets on a number of other high-profile items to be included in the auction, including a felt fedora worn by Michael Jackson, or a writing set owned by Marilyn Monroe.