10 Things Only Single People Will Understand On Valentine’s Day

Not everyone has a significant other when Valentine’s Day rolls around, and sometimes—if you’re single—the idea of doing anything productive on February 14th is really just a fantasy. If you’re single this Friday, you’ll totally relate to these 10 things.

1. You see couples posting photos of gifts from their significant other on Facebook and you’re like:



2. Then you see them posting photos together on Instagram with cheesy, lovey-dovey captions and you’re all:



3. And when your mom calls you and asks if you have a Valentine, you just wanna be like:



4. At first you’re like “I don’t need a man” because in your mind you rock.



5. You begin to think you’re too good for all the loser guys out there.



6. With this newfound confidence, you call your girls and plan a night out.



7. Then once you’re out, all you see are couples and immediately regret not staying home.



8. So you go back home. Takeout for one, please!



9. For the rest of the night, you basically look like this.



10. When the night’s finally about to be over, you come to realize that all these couples are lame for proclaiming their love on the 14th, and probably don’t get along any other day of the year. Hell yeah you’d rather be single than succumb to the lures of Hallmark.

