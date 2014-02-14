StyleCaster
10 Things Only Single People Will Understand On Valentine’s Day

Not everyone has a  significant other when Valentine’s Day rolls around, and sometimes—if you’re single—the idea of doing anything productive on February 14th is really just a fantasy. If you’re single this Friday, you’ll totally relate to these 10 things.

1. You see couples posting photos of gifts from their significant other on Facebook and you’re like:
1 10 Things Only Single People Will Understand On Valentines Day

2. Then you see them posting photos together on Instagram with cheesy, lovey-dovey captions and you’re all:
2 10 Things Only Single People Will Understand On Valentines Day

3. And when your mom calls you and asks if you have a Valentine, you just wanna be like:
3 10 Things Only Single People Will Understand On Valentines Day

4. At first you’re like “I don’t need a man” because in your mind you rock.
4 10 Things Only Single People Will Understand On Valentines Day

5. You begin to think you’re too good for all the loser guys out there.
5 10 Things Only Single People Will Understand On Valentines Day

6. With this newfound confidence, you call your girls and plan a night out.
6 10 Things Only Single People Will Understand On Valentines Day

7. Then once you’re out, all you  see are couples and immediately regret not staying home.
7 10 Things Only Single People Will Understand On Valentines Day

8. So you go back home. Takeout for one, please!
8 10 Things Only Single People Will Understand On Valentines Day

9. For the rest of the night, you basically look like this.
10 10 Things Only Single People Will Understand On Valentines Day

10. When the night’s finally about to be over, you come to realize that all these couples are lame for proclaiming their love on the 14th, and probably don’t get along any other day of the year. Hell yeah you’d rather be single than succumb to the lures of Hallmark.
11 10 Things Only Single People Will Understand On Valentines Day

