Single from “Where the Wild Things Are” Released

Karen O was recruited to write the music for the Where the Wild Things Are soundtrack. Karen O, in turn, recruited some “kids” to help her with said music. Turns out these “kids” are actually indie music rockstars such as Brian Chase of Dead Weather, Bradford Cox of Deerhunter and Nick Zinner of Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Today, the single off the soundtrack “All is Love” is now available on the Where the Wild Things Are MySpace here. Interestingly enough, Karen O and the Kids sound just like kids and then the ending vaguely reminds me of the introduction to MGMT‘s song “Kids.” (I have never typed the word “kids” so many times…)

The full soundtrack is available for download tomorrow.