If You Can Solve This Brain Teaser That’s Going Viral, You’re Probably a Genius

Meet the math problem that’s so tricky, it’s going viral.

This convoluted logic conundrum became an international internet hit after a talk show host in Singapore shared the question to Facebook. The problem was apparently devised for elite high school math students–but I finished school eight years ago, and I sure as hell can’t figure it out. Think you can do better? Have a go, and try and work out Cheryl’s birthday.

So just to recap: Cheryl gives Albert and Bernard a list of dates that could be her birthday. She then tells Albert the month (either May, June, July, or August), and Bernard the day (the 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th, or 19th.)

At first Albert says he does not know what Cheryl’s birthday is, but that he knows Bernard also doesn’t know.

Next, Bernard says that although he didn’t know at first, he now knows Cheryl’s birthday after hearing Albert. Albert responds by saying that now he knows too.

Did that help? Spoiler alert: We share the answer below.

To work out the correct answer, it’s important to consider the sequence of the story. For those of you who can’t solve the problem, The New York Times posted a detailed breakdown explaining everything.

The correct answer is July 16. And if Cheryl wants good birthday presents, she’s going about it the wrong way.