The Wild Sinead O’Connor and Miley Cyrus Feud Escalates Via Twitter: UPDATE

UPDATE: After yesterday’s hoopla that involved an open letter, some harsh words, and two very different artists, things have escalated into a full-blown social media feud between pop tart Miley Cyrus and 46-year-old Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor, who decided to berate Miley for her recent actions in a very public open letter.

In the letter—which Sinead said she wrote in “the spirit of motherliness and with love”—she warns Miley against the music industry, which she says will “prostitute you for all you are worth, and cleverly make you think it’s what YOU wanted,“ and also points out that Miley clearly doesn’t care for herself, and that it’s not in any way “cool” to be naked and licking sledgehammers in videos. “It is in fact the case that you will obscure your talent by allowing yourself to be pimped, whether it’s the music business or yourself doing the pimping.”

Miley has since bit back—where else?—on Twitter, mostly just being Miley, although one tweet—which read: Before there was Amanda Bynes, there was…” followed by a link to a photo of O’Connor could be considered pretty harsh, as it was a jab at the singer-songwriter’s bi-polar disorder.

This clearly didn’t thrill O’Connor, who penned another open letter on Facebook, which berates Miley (again) for bringing up mental illness, and advises Miley to remove her tweets “immediately or she’ll be will hear from [Sinead’s] lawyers. Check it out below:

Miley… Really? Who the fu-k is advising you? Because taking me on is even more fu–in’ stupid than behaving like a prostitute and calling it feminism. You have posted today tweets of mine which are two years old, which were posted by me when I was unwell and seeking help so as to make them look like they are recent. In doing so you mock myself and Amanda Bynes for having suffered with mental health issues and for having sought help. …have you any idea how stupid and dangerous it is to mock people for suffering illness? You will yourself one day suffer such illness, that is without doubt. The course you have set yourself upon can only end in that, trust me… Have you no sense of danger at all? or responsibility? Remove your tweets immediately or you will hear from my lawyers. I am certain you will be hearing from all manner of mental health advocacy groups also. It is not acceptable to mock any person for having suffered.

Sinead. I don't have time to write you an open letter cause Im hosting & performing on SNL this week. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) October 3, 2013

Before Amanda Bynes…. There was…. pic.twitter.com/6JZPVnunPc — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) October 3, 2013

So if youd like to meet up and talk lemme know in your next letter. 🙂 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) October 3, 2013

Then, this morning, O’Connor posted yet another open letter in which she wrote: “I have no interest whatsoever in meeting you. You had plenty of time yesterday to abuse Amanda Bynes .. an entirely innocent party.. and myself.. who also did nothing to deserve your abuse,” adding: “When you end up in the psych ward or rehab I’ll be happy to visit you.. and would not lower myself to mock you.”

Truthfully, Miley’s acting a little like petulant child and probably should have just taken the high road and ignored the letter, which—although it was clearly press bait and might have been presented in a too-public manner—had some pretty spot-on points.

We have a feeling this is isn’t the last online feud Miley’s going to get into, so until then, we’ll be keeping our eye on this one!

FROM YESTERDAY: While Miley Cyrus‘ antics have won her quite a few famous fans (Jay Z, Pharrell, to name a few), others aren’t quite so amused.

In a scathing open letter to the 20-year-old pop star, Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor berates Miley for her recent actions, and begs her to stop taking off her clothes.

It’s not as random as it seems considering Miley told Rolling Stone that her naked, sledgehammer-wielding “Wrecking Ball” video was inspired by O’Connor’s iconic video for “Nothing Compares 2 U.” (It’s also not random when you take into account O’Connor’s knack for stirring up controversy—you might recall her infamous 1992 “Saturday Night Live” appearance in which she tore up a picture of Pope John Paul II while saying, “Fight the real enemy!”)

