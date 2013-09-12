Sincerely Jules Teams Up With Lovers + Friends for Cute Camo Collection

When it comes to personal style bloggers, few are as loved (or copied) as Julie Sarinana of Sincerely Jules. Her looks are always casually stylish, accessible, and easy to recreate, and her tone is always easygoing and inclusive.

While Sarinana has branched out a bit into clothing design (that Célfie T-shirt you’re seeing everywhere is her doing), she’s also co-designed a collection with laid-back L.A. label Lovers + Friends called “GI Jules” available exclusively on Revolve Clothing.

Inspired by fall’s major military trend, the cute 23-piece collection includes army green and khaki separates, logo T-shirts, and—of course—plenty of camouflage prints.

“One of the trends I’m super into this season is the military look … I can’t get enough of camouflage prints! So, it was a match made in camo heaven when Lovers + Friends asked me to model and style their look book! I had so much fun designing the collection, too,” said Sarinana.

The collection launches tomorrow on Revolve Clothing and it’s totally affordable, with prices ranging between $54 and $215. The lookbook also features seven outfits modeled by Jules herself, which we have in the gallery above!

Click through and let us know: Are you planning to add any pieces from Sincerely Jules’ camo collection with Lovers + Friends to your fall arsenal?