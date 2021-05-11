Bandier & Sincerely Jules’ New Collection Just Motivated Me To Start Working Out Again

Scroll To See More Images

Just in time for #ShotGirl, lifestyle blogger and influencer Jules Sariñana (aka Sincerely Jules) just dropped a chic AF athleisure collection with Bandier. The Sincerely Jules x Bandier collection is inspired by bubblegum pink California sunsets, bright blue summer skies, hikes in nature, and of course, self-love. The size-inclusive collection includes a variety of activewear and loungewear sets (there are even some silk pieces to shop) featuring summer-inspired graphics, color-blocked details, and on-trend colorways. In a nutshell, the collab is “where fashion and fitness meet.”

Available in sizing XXS to 3X, with affordable price points ranging from $38 to $98, the playful collection embraces a mix-and-match philosophy, featuring a slew of current fashion trends including tie-dye, animal, and plenty of feminine floral prints. Obviously, you can break a solid sweat in most of the styles in the collection, but you definitely don’t have to be in a spin class to rock them — they’re also cute enough to wear on your next brunch date or a trip to Trader Joe’s.

“My goal for this collaboration was for everyone to feel confident and empowered when wearing the pieces — whether you’re lounging at home, hiking with friends, or running errands,” says Sariñana in the Bandier x Sincerely Jules press release. “I love that Bandier represents different bodies, sizes, and backgrounds — they are thoughtful when it comes to inclusivity and that was important to me. You don’t have to be into fitness to wear it. It’s all about feeling good no matter where you are or what you’re doing.”

Bandier has always been my go-to destination for actually cute activewear pieces, but you can shop the Bandier x Sincerely Jules line on both their Amazon Store or Bandier.com. Frankly, it’s been a hot minute since I hit the gym (or moved for more than a few minutes, TBH), but this cute collection just may have been the motivation I’ve been searching for to get back on track. Scroll through below to check out my favorite pieces from the collab.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Rue Crossover Legging

The crossover legging trend is still going strong, and these get extra credit points for their adorable gingham print and floral waistband.

The Meadow Bra

This high-performance sports bra offers the perfect balance of support and comfort.

Bryn 7-Inch Biker Shorts

The biker short trend endures, and frankly, I’ve never seen a prettier pair.

The Rue Crossover Legging in Ditsy Floral

Um, I could not be any more obsessed with this vintage-inspired floral print.

The Wilder Nylon Running Shorts

I’ve never seen a pair of running shorts that I actually thought were cute. These are a true game-changer!