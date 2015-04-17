StyleCaster
25 Simple Ways to Style a Shirtdress for Spring

Kristen Bousquet
by
Whether they’re purposely oversized or smartly tailored, shirtdresses are pretty much spring’s perfect piece. After all, what’s not to love about the ideas of literally wearing a shirt as a dress?

Whether paired with sneakers, mules, or sandals (hello, gladiators!), the perfect shirtdress can take you almost anywhere—from work, to brunch, to cocktails.

In case you still some inspiration, take a look at the above gallery which shows you 25 ways to style a shirtdress—all from bloggers and street style stars.

 

Photo: Made With Fashion

Photo: Madame Julietta

Photo: Ordinary People

Photo: Around Lucia

Photo: Stylewich

Photo: The Fashion Philosophy

Photo: Wendy Van Soest

Photo: Feral Creature

Photo: The Fabulous Life of a Natural Disaster

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Christy and the City

Photo: Catching Couture

Photo: Le Happy

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Lovely Pepa

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Peace Love Shea

Photo: Walk in Wonderland

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: The Daleigh

Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Fashion Me Now

Photo: Natalie Off Duty

