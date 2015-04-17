25 Simple Ways to Style a Shirtdress for Spring

Whether they’re purposely oversized or smartly tailored, shirtdresses are pretty much spring’s perfect piece. After all, what’s not to love about the ideas of literally wearing a shirt as a dress?

Whether paired with sneakers, mules, or sandals (hello, gladiators!), the perfect shirtdress can take you almost anywhere—from work, to brunch, to cocktails.

In case you still some inspiration, take a look at the above gallery which shows you 25 ways to style a shirtdress—all from bloggers and street style stars.