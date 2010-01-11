Simple Steps to Better Posture

Remember when your parents used to stress how important good posture was? “Sit up straight,” was a phrase we all heard over and over again. Well, they definitely knew what they were talking about–who wants to be the next Hunchback of Notre Dame? Not us! Slouching doesn’t look good on anyone.

If you’re dying to have impeccable posture, you’re in luck. Check out what good posture actually means, how to sit and stand appropriately, the consequences of letting your posture slide, and the exercises that will get you on the fast track to a perfect stance!

The Meaning of Good Posture

Posture, as you may or may not know, is the position in which you hold your body upright against gravity while standing, sitting or lying down. You must train your body to stand, walk, sit, and lie in positions where the least strain is placed on supporting muscles and ligaments during movement or weight-bearing activities in order to have good posture. Not only will you feel ten times better, but the way you carry yourself will change; which in turn will affect your overall presentation for the better and make you feel more confident with every step.

The Correct Way to Sit and Stand

The goal here is to keep the natural curve or S shape of the spine intact at all times. When sitting, make sure to sit with your butt touching the back of your chair. Next, draw yourself up to accentuate the curve of your back and distribute your weight evenly, making sure both feet are flat on the floor. Then, roll your shoulders back to complete the proper position. When standing, for proper alignment, make sure your ears are roughly above your shoulders and hips. Then, harness your core by tightening your abdominals. This will keep your perfect posture in sync when standing and walking.

The Consequences

To ensure comfort in your old age, make sure to consciously work on making good posture a habit from here on out. If you fail to do so, here is what you might end up dealing with later on in life: a stiff neck, shoulders that are hunched forward, or pulled back tightly, restricted breathing, tightness in the thighs, legs or ankles, backaches, headaches and other painful symptoms that are often unfortunate results of a lifetime of poor posture.



Habit-Forming Exercises for Better Posture

Fortunately, it’s never too late to make a change for the better. To form positive posture habits, exercises like yoga, ballet, or tai chi class are a great way to start. Emphasis is put on your core strength, making good posture naturally follow suit.

Now that you’re well on your way to perfect posture, refine your skills with the correct way to walk in heels!

