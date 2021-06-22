This Stylish Insulated Tumbler Is TikTok-Approved & On Sale For Prime Day

Scroll To See More Images

You’ve probably seen this sleek tumbler all over your social media feeds and wondered: “Where did they get that?” Well, I have the unexpected answer for you: Amazon. The Simple Modern water bottle went viral on TikTok last year when user itsmetinx revealed she got it because her Victoria Secret model friends influenced her, then the rest is history.

The Internet decided that the Simple Modern tumbler was one of the most stylish hydration tools—with Khloe Kardashian’s motivating water bottle coming in second, in my opinion. Itsmetinx referred to it as an “adult sippy cup,” which is an accurate way to describe this tumbler. We’re all so busy with our 9-to-5s, our side hustles and our Google cals are full of both professional and social events—we can’t take the extra five seconds required to untwist the top of a water bottle off every time we want to take a drink.

The tumbler, which is currently only $18 and discounted for Prime Day, has an aesthetically-pleasing silhouette and comes in multiple sizes. You can opt for the 24 oz., which seems to be the most popular on TikTok, if you don’t want to have to refill the tumbler often. Thanks to the straw and opaque design, this tumbler is way more than a water bottle. You can pour your tea, iced coffee, a cocktail or your seltzer inside of it, too. It’s vacuum-insulated, meaning that it’ll keep your cold drinks ice cold and your hot beverage piping hot.

If you aren’t sold yet, the tumbler comes in 33 different colors, patterns and designs. You can find the one that best fits your aesthetic, whether you want a glittery multi-color water bottle to match your maximalist Y2K vibes or blush pink, so you can do your best Elle Woods impression.

Black Tumbler

You can never go wrong with a basic black tumbler. It’ll go with most of your outfits and transition from work to park hangs easily. Basically, it can go wherever you go.

Rose Gold Tumbler

If you have a classic or preppy style, this is the Simple Modern tumbler for you. Feel refined when you stay hydrated all day or enjoy your homemade cocktail al fresco.

Ombre Havana Tumbler

You’ll feel like you’re in a tropical paradise whenever you take a sip out of this tumbler. The peach and aqua color combo is just so fun that’ll it even make drinking water feel like a treat.

Shimmer Aurora Tumbler

If you want a tumbler as extra as you are, this is the perfect pick. Sip your iced matcha lattes out of this 24 oz. container. It’ll stand out in your caffeine-related selfies.