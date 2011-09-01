Simone Camille Shows Us Some Skin. Interested?

Wardrobe stylist turned designer Simone Harouche has created a new line of handbags for Fall 2011. Designed under the name Simone Camille, the line titled Skins combines fine leathers with a variety of materials including antique tribal coins, fringe, metal and buttons for an eclectic twist. Inspired by antique textiles, Harouche set out to create a leather bag that would stand out against a sea of look-alikes. Expertly crafted and distinctly original, these bags are anything but ordinary.

One of the first people to take notice of Harouche’s work was Nicole Richie. Richie asked for one of Harouche’s creations after seeing the designer sport one. Inquiries poured in about Richie’s new accessory, taking what started as a simple hobby and turning it in to a booming business. Harouche and Richie embarked on a collaboration when Harouche signed on as a consultant for Richie’s line “Winter Kate.” I would rock this bag for a concert, where its funky vibe would fit right in. Will you pick up a piece from the collection this fall?