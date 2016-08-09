Simone Biles Says North West Can Be Her ‘Mini-Me’ Any Day

North West may be rich, famous, and three years old, but she is no different than us in her inability to resist the gravity-defying force of nature that is Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. Yesterday, Kim Kardashian tweeted that North was finding her inner athlete while watching Simone compete at the Rio games.
More: North West Is Basically Kanye’s Personal Trainer in Kim’s New Snapchat Video
“North is watching @Simone_Biles in awe! She’s rolling around on the bed pretending to copy her lol,” Kim tweeted. And because the 35-year-old can’t resist an opportunity to insert herself into the national conversation, she tagged Simone. That said, getting tagged by Kim Kardashian in a tweet may rival a gold medal on the list of “exciting things that could happen while in Rio” for the 19-year-old gymnast.
Not missing an opportunity, Simone promptly tweeted back that all North needed was a “#GKSimone leo” to be her mini-me. A “#GKSimone leo” is Simone’s line of leotards with gymnastics apparel company GK Elite, which demonstrates some quick thinking on Simone’s part. Maybe gymnastics isn’t the only game she can play?