Simone Biles Says North West Can Be Her ‘Mini-Me’ Any Day

North West may be rich, famous, and three years old, but she is no different than us in her inability to resist the gravity-defying force of nature that is Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. Yesterday, Kim Kardashian tweeted that North was finding her inner athlete while watching Simone compete at the Rio games.

“North is watching @Simone_Biles in awe! She’s rolling around on the bed pretending to copy her lol,” Kim tweeted. And because the 35-year-old can’t resist an opportunity to insert herself into the national conversation, she tagged Simone. That said, getting tagged by Kim Kardashian in a tweet may rival a gold medal on the list of “exciting things that could happen while in Rio” for the 19-year-old gymnast.

Not missing an opportunity, Simone promptly tweeted back that all North needed was a “#GKSimone leo” to be her mini-me. A “#GKSimone leo” is Simone’s line of leotards with gymnastics apparel company GK Elite, which demonstrates some quick thinking on Simone’s part. Maybe gymnastics isn’t the only game she can play?