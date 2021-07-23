Simone Biles’ Is the World’s Most Decorated Gymnast—& Her Net Worth Is Just as Impressive

It should come as no surprise that Simone Biles‘ net worth is massive, especially now that she’s making her return to the Olympics. But how much is she making, exactly?

As of 2021, Biles has a whopping five Olympic medals—including four gold medals and one not-too-shabby bronze medal—and dozens of worldwide titles under her belt. Needless to say, Biles isn’t putting in all the work to be the G.O.A.T. for free! As the most decorated gymnast in the world, Biles earns a generous salary from her time representing the U.S.A. in the Olympic games, along with endorsement and sponsorship deals.

Below, we’re getting into just how much all of this impacts Simone Biles’ net worth. Just keep on reading to find out!

How much does Simone Biles make from the Olympics?

If you thought Simone Biles’ winning record was impressive, just wait until you hear how much she stands to make during the Tokyo Olympics. According to USA Today, U.S. Olympians are expected to “earn $37,500 for each gold medal they win this year, $22,500 for each silver, and $15,000 for each bronze. In team sports, each team member splits the pot evenly.” But when it comes to individual rounds, those players get the whole prize pot for themselves.

These numbers were the same during the 2018 Winter Olympics, and reportedly marked a 50 percent increase from the 2016 Olympic games where Biles last competed. Altogether, this means Biles earned an estimated $82,500 to $100,000 in Rio. In 2021, a similar winning streak could earn her a minimum of $165,000 in Tokyo, according to Cosmopolitan.

What is Simone Biles’ yearly salary?

The Olympian makes an estimated $316,000 per year, according to Players Bio. But Biles’ salary isn’t just made up of her gymnastics income. This salary also includes a wide range of endorsements throughout the years, such as her famous partnership with Tide prior to the 2016 Olympics and her deals with brands like Beats by Dre, Uber Eats and more.

What is Simone Biles’ net worth in 2021?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Simone Biles’ net worth is an estimated $6 million. This figure, however, was last updated in 2020, so it’s very likely that the Olympian is already richer than we know!