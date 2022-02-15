Simone Biles’ Engagement Ring Includes This ‘Special’ Detail—Here’s How Much It Costs

It’s a dazzler! Simone Biles’ engagement ring is so stunning—and she’s making sure to share it with the world!

The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast announced her engagement to boyfriend Jonathan Owens in a heartfelt Instagram post on February 15, 2022, in which she showcased her gorgeous engagement ring. Owens, a 26-year-old football safety for the Houston Texans, proposed to Biles with an oval-shaped diamond set in a micropavé pave band that was crafted by jewelry designer, ZoFrost. “THE EASIEST YES,” Biles wrote in the caption of her post. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3.”

Biles flashed her new engagement ring in a number of photos included in the post, featuring one close-up shot in which the ring was visible on her left hand as she held Owens’ hand. For her engagement photoshoot, Biles donned a black minidress and black heels, while Owens chose a gray suit and black sneakers to pop the question. The NFL player, for his part, shared the photos to his Instagram with a sweet caption celebrating the special moment.

“Woke up this morning with a fiancée 💍❤️,” Owens wrote before thanking ZoFrost for designing Biles’ engagement ring. “Appreciate my dawg @don_julio314 for helping me set everything up, she really had no clue what was coming 😂 @zofrost you went crazy on this one bro really made the night special 🙌🏽”

The jeweler congratulated the newly engaged couple on his own Instagram page. In a statement to Page Six, Frost also revealed that the diamond used for Biles’ engagement ring was “handpicked” by Owens himself. “Jonathan has been a client and friend for a few years and I had the pleasure of helping him to create this very special ring,” the jeweler told the site.

“He and I started the process together a few months ago to select the perfect diamond for Simone that was handpicked by Jonathan,” he added. Owens also requested a special detail for Biles’ engagement ring: “He wanted to add a special touch to the ring by adding a halo around the oval diamond,” Frost added. Keep on reading to check out Biles’ engagement ring in its full glory and find out how much it costs below.

How much does Simone Biles’ engagement ring cost?

So, how much does Simone Biles’ engagement ring cost? According to Jenny Luker, president of Platinum Guild International USA, Simone Biles’ engagement ring costs around $325,000. “An oval cut diamond elongates the finger, and is also the diamond shape that Travis Barker selected when he recently proposed to Kourtney Kardashian,” Luker said in a statement to StyleCaster.

However, Jewelry designer Mark Broumand estimates the value of Biles’ engagement ring to be slightly lower at $300,000. “The ring features round diamonds studded on all three sides of the band in a domed shape as well as the center basket. Oval-shaped diamonds are having a major resurgence as seen on Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and Ariana Grande,” Broumand shares. “This style is modern, sophisticated, and super brilliant! I would estimate this ring costs approximately $300,000.”

For more about Simone Biles, check out her 2018 memoir, Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance. The New York Times #1 bestseller follows Biles’ life and career, from the field trip in her hometown that introduced her to gymnastics to her first Olympic gold medal in 2016. The book also explores Biles’ relationship with her faith, her time in foster care and the courageous steps she took to become the Olympic champion she is today. “I would hope I would inspire kids everywhere to know that you can do anything you put your mind to,” Biles writes in Courage to Soar.

