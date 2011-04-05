Simon Doonan: NYC in the 70s and Romantic Pirates (Video)

One of Simon Doonan‘s impressive imprints is as Creative-Ambassador-at-Large for Barneys New York. He’s also a novelist, columnist, provider of social commentary for television and really dapper guy.

We got Simon on camera, where, as you might imagine, he’s completely at ease. He talked coming to New York in the 70s, Bill Blass, Halston, Thierry Mugler and Jean Paul Gaultier and what could get you arrested in Central Park. Figure out Simon’s own style trajectory and how you might approach your own in the video below, by Blake Martin.

Video by Blake Martin, StyleCaster