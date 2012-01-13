Simon Doonan Knows The Secrets To The Best Gay Workout, Ever

There are so many things we love about the fashion industry, but without a doubt our favorite aspect of the stylish world is the ability for its major players to make fun of themselves. (Usually.) And as the creative director for Barneys, Simon Doonan holds one of the premiere spots as a fab influencer who knows how to have a good time.

Fresh of the heels of the release of his book Gay Men Don’t Get Fat, Doonan has teamed up with Gawker to bring you a video outlining the secrets to a gay workout. From sipping champagne on the treadmill to bulking up by lifting a monogrammed Louis Vuitton bag, Doonan and his partner in crime, Gawker’s Brian Moylan, have a gay ol’ time and bring us along for the ride.

Click here to check out this video and we promise you’ll be full of glittery happiness in no time.