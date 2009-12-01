Simon Doonan to Decorate the White House, We Imagine an Obama Christmas

Simon Doonan, the creative director of Barneys, has been hand-picked to decorate the White House for the holidays. Known for his edgy column in the The New York Observer, and controversial window displays he has created in the past for Barneys, we’re excited to see how Doonan decks the halls of the Obama’s White House.

Judging by Michelle Obama’s wardrobe selections, we wouldn’t be surprised if she recommended Doonan for the job herself. Although the details are being kept hush hush for now, the first decoration is to arrive this Friday, in the form of a piney Douglas fir tree.

Here’s a look at a few accessories we think he’ll bring into the White House this winter:

Here’s what we think the Obama gals should wear for the holiday:

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama would be stunning in this Isaac Mizrahi look from the Fall 2009 collection. Paired with an affordable Lulu Lulu Townsend Criss Cross Satin Clutch, $26.95, at dsw.com; and with this perfect pair of Prada Stone Earings, $390, at bergdorfgoodman.com.

Malia Obama

Being the oldest of the two Obama daughters, this palette is perfect. Adding a grown-up hue to the look, Malia would love this outfit. J.Crew Girls Cashmere Cappella Dress, $248, at jcrew.com; Pizatos Bowie Flats, $70, at zappos.com; Puter Clutch With Box, $22.90, at windsorstore.com.

Sasha Obama

Being the younger Obama, Doonan might recommend a pastel hue, accented with innocent white accessories. Girls Cashmere Trifle Dress, $198, at jcrew.com; Kate Spade Plaza Bag, $225, at katespade.com; Kenneth Cole Kids Dress Shoes, $39.50, at zappos.com.