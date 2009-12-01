Simon Cowell’s High Maintenance Routine- Would You Date a Guy Who Waxes?

Sometimes a guy has got to do what a guy has got to do…to look good that is. Apparently, Simon Cowell grooms himself more frequently than an award-winning poodle. His beauty regimen has been reported to consist of more then just the average trip to the spa for a normal back massage. Cowell told the Daily Mail that he gets Botox on occasion and waxes regularly. His most recent indulgence consisted of a hot-wax beauty treatment that left his hands silky-smooth giving a whole new meaning to the word metrosexual. However, we don’t really see anything wrong with men wanting to be immaculately groomed as long as their habits don’t compete with the ladies… because, let’s face it, no woman wants to be with a man who is prettier then she is. But with more and more men making trips to the spa, it might just be something we’ll have to learn to love.

[NYDailyNews.com]