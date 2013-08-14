Simon Cowell Is Vacationing On a $74 Million Yacht (And We Have the Details)

There’s no one who enjoys the bachelor life quite as much as Simon Cowell. Who cares if someone he was having an affair with officially finalized her divorce from his best friend today and she happens to be pregnant with his baby? Not Cowell, apparently. The multimillionaire, worth a reported $320 million, never lets anything get in the way of his lavish vacations.

Although it was originally reported that Cowell would be taking time off from the bad press with a boys’ trip onboard his favorite luxury yacht Slipstream, it seems he let the gals come along after all. His ex-girlfriend and close friend, singer Sinitta, as well as producer and business associate Kelly Berngantz have both been spotted lounging on the massive vessel located nearby Golfe Juan in the swanky South of France, one of Cowell’s preferred vacation destinations when he isn’t in Barbados, where he owns a glamorous pad.

If you’re a yacht aficionado, you’ll notice that Cowell has been spotted on Slipstream before—in fact, he’s chartered the yacht numerous times since it was built in 2009. It is the largest yacht launched by the CMN Shipyard, a prestigious French shipyard where many of the world’s largest yachts are docked. It measures 60 meters, or 196.85 feet, which is absolutely enormous, just in case you were wondering. The interior was designed in an Art Deco style, featuring red leather paneling throughout. The massive sun-deck features a spa, an enormous bar and barbecue area, and obviously a jacuzzi. Inside, there’s a state of the art entertainment center, an observatory, and a plethora of other amenities.

The yacht can sleep up to 12 guests in its six lavish staterooms, but we’re sure you could cram in an air mattress or two—but who wants to do that? To buy the boat for yourself, you’re looking at a cost of around $74 million, which is why it’s practically a bargain to charter it for somewhere in between $450,000 and $900,000 a week, which Cowell and his friends are likely doing.

Oh, there’s nothing like living the high life! Too bad his baby mama couldn’t join in on the getaway.

What do you think? Do you want to vacation on Slipstream?

