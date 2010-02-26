Simon Cowell News: Engaged!

Image From: Infphoto.com

It looks like the American Idol judge everyone loves to hate will be hearing more than just off-key tunes and ballad-belting songstresses wedding bells are on the horizon.

Simon Cowell has chosen to settle down and tie the knot with Mezhgan Hussainy. The 36-year-old Afghanistan-born brunette has been dating Cowell, 50, for almost a year following his breakup with British television presenter, Terri Seymour. However, the two have been friends for quite some time, having met on the set of Idol where Hussainy works as a makeup artist for the show. After a romantic dinner on Valentine’s Day, Hussainy was spotted with a diamond ring and rumors of the engagement started to take flight. Now, it has been reported that the two are official.

With Cowell’s natural ear for talent (and high maintenence grooming routine), we wonder who will be chosen as the couple’s wedding singer?

