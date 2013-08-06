Simon Cowell’s Net Worth: How Rich Is He Really?

Chances are, you’ve seen Simon Cowell’s name in the news recently. Last week, a bombshell report emerged that the former “American Idol” judge had gotten his best friend Andrew Silverman’s wife, socialite Lauren Silverman, pregnant.

Soon, the report was confirmed—and the Silvermans are now in a messy divorce battle. Cowell will reportedly be there for his baby mama—and we can’t help but speculate to the tune of how much. Sure, we all know Cowell’s a successful guy, but we decided to investigate just how rich he really is.

Estimated Net Worth: Simon Cowell’s trademark snark that was unleashed on so many “American Idol” hopefuls got him quite far. His net worth is conservatively estimated at around $320 million, and with numerous investments and a thriving television career, it doesn’t look like he’s slowing down any time soon.

Salary: At the height of his “American Idol” fame (he left the show in 2010), Cowell was banking a staggering $33 million per season. He’s been a consistent fixture on Forbes lists for years now. His most recent ranking was an impressive number three for money on the Celebrity 100, with earnings of $95 million from June 2012 to June 2013.

Empire: Many expected Cowell’s career to plateau after leaving “American Idol,” but because of his judging role on “The X Factor” (which is now on in 41 countries) as well as his role as a producer on the series in addition to “Britain’s Got Talent” and “America’s Got Talent” the millions keep coming in.

Then, there’s the massively successful band One Direction which was formed on the 2010 run of “The X Factor” in Britain. You better believe Cowell has a stake in the band.

There are also Cowell’s entrepreneurial ventures. He’s dabbled in the Internet world, launching “The You Generation” this year, an online video-sharing competition that he formed with YouTube. There’s also Syco his venture with Sony Music Entertainment that produces and markets music, film, TV, and more. Of course, it’s also the perfect vehicle for him to sign people to win one of his many competition shows.

Real Estate: With his bi-continental lifestyle, it’s no surprise that Cowell has numerous luxury properties around the globe. He’s flipped numerous properties in the 90210 zip code in recent years, but right now seems comfortable in a massive Beverly Hills pad that’s reportedly worth $25 million. After an extensive renovation, he moved in last year—and we can’t help but wonder if he put in a kid’s room! He also has a sleek townhouse in West London, and has reportedly been in the process of building a $30 million beachside villa in Barbados, which is his favorite vacation spot.

Vehicles: Cowell likes a fast, luxurious car—which is why he has tons. In his garage, he has a Rolls-Royce, Bugatti, Ford Model B, Ferrari 458 Italia, Smart Car, Ferrari F430, and a Bentley. He probably has plenty more he hasn’t even been spotted in.

Ex-Girlfriends: Cowell is very generous to his ex-girlfriends. After splitting up with fiancee Mezhgan Hussainy last year, he bought her an $8 million mansion. Back in 2008, after breaking up with longtime girlfriend Terri Seymour, he picked her up a $5 million mansion. Not too shabby!

Charity Projects: In addition to supporting PETA for years, he produced a charity single called “Everybody Hurts” (a cover of the REM song) to benefit victims of the tragic 2010 Haiti earthquake that featured music’s biggest names from Mariah Carey to Miley Cyrus.

