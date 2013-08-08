Simon Cowell Reportedly Giving $15 Million House To His Pregnant Lover

Simon Cowell is notoriously generous with girlfriends and even his ex-girlfriends, but that clearly doesn’t begin to compare to how he is planning on spoiling the mother to his unborn child, socialite Lauren Silverman. The music mogul and TV personality is reportedly gifting Silverman with a $15 million mansion that he owns in Beverly Hills so that she can raise their child nearby him in Los Angeles (Silverman is currently living in the Hamptons in New York).

The house is situated in the Trousdale estate section in Beverly Hills, is 7,265 square feet, and comes complete with four bedrooms and a swimming pool. Neighbors include Ringo Starr and Elton John.

Considering that Cowell owns a ton of real estate all over the world it is not like the multi-millionaire will be homeless because of this large gift by any means. Still, a $15 million house? Not too shabby Cowell.

MORE:

Simon Cowell’s Net Worth: How Rich Is He Really?

Keira Knightley Gets $4,500 Olive Tree As Her Wedding Gift