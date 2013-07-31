Wait, What?! Simon Cowell Got His Best Friend’s Wife Pregnant

Rarely do we see a celebrity news headline that makes us totally shake our heads in astonishment and confusion, but today brought a serious curveball. This morning, Us Weekly revealed that Simon Cowell, the mega-rich Brit behind shows like “American Idol,” “The X Factor,” and “Britain’s Got Talent” has a baby on the way—but it’s with an unlikely person: His best friend’s wife!

The 53-year-old lothario has been linked to many well-heeled ladies since he shot to stardom, but has previously stated that children were likely not in his future due to his busy schedule. However, it seems that those days are behind him, because soon he’ll be changing diapers and cleaning up spit-up off of his Armani suits.

The woman in question is 36-year-old socialite Lauren Silverman, who is technically still married to Andrew Silverman, a New York-based real estate mogul. According to a source, their marriage has been deteriorating for years—and that’s when she got close with Cowell. However, it seems odd that the Silvermans were spotted onboard a luxurious yacht with Cowell just last year.

She’s apparently ten weeks along, and plans to leave her hubby for good so she can raise the baby with the notorious cad. We don’t know anything about their marriage, so they may have an odd arrangement that allows for this type of circumstance. However, we can’t help but imagine that this guy may be a little miffed that his supposed BFF is going to be shacking up with his current wife. This really puts a damper on all future yacht vacations!

What do you think of this news?

