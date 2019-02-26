Silver Bridesmaid Dresses That Are Equal Parts Shimmery and Sleek

Scroll To See More Images

Weddings come in many sizes, shapes and palettes, but rarely are they silver. Silver, which simultaneously offers the subtle romance of gray and the glitzy glamour of gold, infrequently makes appearances in bridal color schemes; more obvious floral shades, like blush pinks, dusty lavenders and vibrant corals, take precedence in the tonal arena. From a decor standpoint, this makes some sense—flowers aren’t silver unless they’ve been painted, and painted flowers offer a distinctly different aesthetic than fresh greenery. But silver bridesmaid dresses are quite abundant, and while they might not match the floral arrangements, they’ll certainly complement the overall look of any wedding.

Metallics are rarely thought of as neutrals. They’re statement-makers, eye-catchers, jaw-droppers, and neutrals are supposed to be understated basics we whip out in times of need. But shade-wise, golds and silvers are functionally neutral. No matter how shiny they appear, they’ll fit seamlessly into any palette—which makes them a sleeper MVP for anyone planning a wedding. Got your color scheme figured-out, but can’t find a bridesmaid dress you like that falls within your tonal boundaries? Try a silver bridesmaid dress. Whereas gold may overwhelm, silver almost never does; it’ll add a little quiet romance to your event, and your bridesmaids will likely be thankful that you selected such a versatile shade for their dresses. (Say what you will, but it’s far easier to re-wear a silver dress than it is to find an occasion for a hot pink, vibrant coral or saturated turquoise one.)

What’s nice: The silver bridesmaid dress landscape is about as adaptable as the shade itself. There are sleek, sophisticated midis; elegant, longline gowns; shorter, sparkly minis. No matter your sartorial taste, you’re just about guaranteed to find the thing you’re looking for—even if the thought of selecting a silver bridesmaid dress had all but slipped your mind until now.

Drape One-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $87 at ASOS

Because satin bridesmaid dresses are basically always a good idea.

Keepsake No Signs Sequin Mini Dress, $240 at Shopbop

Sequins that don’t feel over-the-top shiny.

X by NBD Ice Melts Gown, $103 at Revolve

Glamorous enough for winter—lightweight enough for spring or fall.

Lovers + Friends Caleb Mini Dress, $198 at Revolve

A silver mini so chic you’re bridesmaids will be looking for excuses to re-wear it.

Endless Rose Sequin Mini Dress, $35 at Revolve

Quite possibly the most glam-rock bridesmaid dress we’ve ever laid eyes on. (And it’s on sale!)

Midi Slip Dress, $64 at ASOS

Slip dresses are so, so in. And we’re so, so here for it.

Dixie Metallic Jumpsuit, $249 at Anthropologie

Because silver jumpsuits are totally on the sartorial menu, too.

Retrofete Grace Dress, $615 at Revolve

The juxtaposition of the glitzy fabric and linen bow keep this dress feeling fresh—and ready for any occasion on your calendar.

Majorelle Ezra Midi Dress, $101 at Revolve

It’s your wedding—if you want it to be glam AF, do you.

Lavish Alice Sequin Embellished Midi Dress, $190 at ASOS

This slinky dress looks equal parts comfy and fashion-forward. Can you imagine a more winning combination?

AX Paris Midi Dress, $22.50 at ASOS

Such a chic, contemporary cut—and in such a sleek fabric, too.

Veronica Beard Mykola Sequin Dress, $595 at Shopbop

The easiest way to throw a party-worthy wedding? Outfit your bridesmaids in shimmery sequins.

Glitter Cut-Out Maxi Dress, $115 at Topshop

Because silver works on the beach, too.

Crushed Velvet Bodycon Midi Dress, $39.99 at Urban Outfitters

Crushed velvet practically qualifies as a metallic material.

Parker Black Faith Dress, $329 at Revolve

Seated at the intersection of silver and gold, this glittery midi is ready to add some understated sparkle to your big day.

Michelle Mason Strapless Caftan, $790 at Shopbop

Because there’s more than one way to do a silky slip dress.

Lovers + Friends Naomi Dress, $268 at Revolve

The easiest way to make your bridesmaids happy? Give them an excuse to wear this.

Melissa Odabash Short Metallic Dress, $536 at Shopbop

This mini looks as chic as it looks comfortable—what’s not to love?

Rachel Zoe Krista Dress, $445 at Shopbop

Practically designed for glam AF wedding wear.

Dolly & Delicious Bardot Maxi Dress, $115 at ASOS

Perfect for any super-formal wedding.

Keepsake No Signs Silver Sequin Midi Dress, $110 at Lulus

The texture on this sequin midi is next-level.

Alice + Olivia Delora Midi Dress, $330 at Revolve

A pretty sexy silhouette for a wedding, but hey—your bridesmaids will love it.

Shiny Superstar Sequin Midi Dress, $52 at Lulus

Your bridal party will be re-wearing this midi for years to come.

